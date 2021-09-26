CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump Second Term Would Be 'Existential Threat to Democracy,' Says Former Admin Member

By Jason Lemon
 5 days ago
Brian Murphy, a Homeland Security official under Trump, said another four years of the former president would be "a disaster."

Duluth
5d ago

Going forward,Trump is the wrong candidate for all reasons,he is a global joke,he is a divider not a uniter.People say he has America's back.He can't function unless he is feeding his ego and will throw you under the bus.Contractors sue him continuously for unpaid billsReminds me of a preacher who gets rich while taking a poor man's money.

Tom deangelo
5d ago

in my opinion if Trump got a second term it would transition into a Trump dictatorship the similarities between Trump and Adolph Hitler's are frightening both have non political backgrounds they also have both been able to seduce the common man into their party with empty praise and unfilled promises both blame everything on minorities and created a new hate and suspicion of anyone different and Trump forever pitching woo to law enforcement is a page out of Hitler's play book Hitler created the Gestapo out of hand picked law enforcement personal loyal to Hitler same is true of the armed forces Trump and Hitler understood for a successful power grab to work you must have cops and GIs on your side the Reichstag fire of 1933 paved the way to a Hitler dictorship thankful Trump's failed to gain any traction with his Jan 6 attempted insurrection

Patti Dodd Peterson
5d ago

Did you see all the people who showed up in Georgia last night? Not mention how many watched on Newsmax. it was great!!!!!!!!

windermeresun.com

Arizona Audit Is Out: Biden Won! Trump Continues To Attack Democracy

(Please click on red links & note magenta) For updated global info & data on COVID-19, please click HERE. For updated global data & graphs on COVID-19, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases and death counts in USA by state, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases in Florida via Florida COVID Action, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases in Florida, via Florida state government, please click HERE.
ARIZONA STATE
MSNBC

Latest evidence shows Trump's team knew election lies weren't true

Over the course of the year, the public has learned quite a bit about the ways in which Donald Trump and his team tried to overturn the 2020 election results and lied about the Republican's defeat. Some of the revelations have come from investigators, some from journalists, and some former officials who were part of the administration.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

