Asiahn Drops Off Seductive New Track "Fall Back"

Oh Wonder are back with new single “22 Break,” the title track from the duo’s surprise new album (out on Island Records on October 8th). The project was teased earlier this week by the cinematic visual for the short film set to accompany the record, which also previewed opening track “Baby.” All of this follows 2020’s No One Else Can Wear Your Crown, and back-to-back top 10 albums from the band who have – on their own distinct terms – become one of UK pop’s more unsuspecting success stories (2.7 billion streams, 1.7 million adjusted album sales, and vocal fans from the likes of Billie Eilish, who covered “All We Do” during her Apple documentary).

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO