Asiahn Drops Off Seductive New Track "Fall Back"
Asiahn has cemented herself as a pillar of the R&B world and with each new effort, fans are continuously impressed with her sultry voice and enticing production choices. With the Fall finally upon us, fans have been craving some new music from the artist and on Friday, they got just that as she came through with a brand new single called "Fall Back" which will definitely get you wrapped up in the cuffing season vibes.www.hotnewhiphop.com
