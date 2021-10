Ok, Disney fans – we’re off to Neverland! This can be confusing, but if you’re a Peter Pan and/or Tinker Bell fan, you’ll want to listen in. By now you may have heard about the news that a “Peter Pan & Wendy” film is scheduled to arrive on Disney Plus in 2022. This new Disney film features Yara Shahidi as Tinker Bell. Well, before “Peter Pan & Wendy” was in development, there was already another version of the Peter Pan classic novel in the works. Disney was working on Peter Pan’s story told from the perspective of Tinker Bell. The title…”Tink”. Now, after much silence, we’re hearing a few more details about Disney’s Tink which will be a live action film with possibly Reese Witherspoon as Tinker Bell The film is still alive after all and in the very early stages of development.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO