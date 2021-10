Do Caesars Rewards Diamond Members Still Get 2 Free Show Tickets?. Over the last few weeks I have been reminding everyone to status match from Wyndham Rewards to Caesars Rewards to ensure you secure Caesars Diamond status for the year. I also let you know that Founderscard recently extended their partnership with Caesars Rewards for another year, in case you are not on the status match train. One of the perks we often talk about with Caesars Rewards Diamond is the two free show tickets every month. It is a great perk that can bring you hundreds of dollars in value each trip. But some commenters were perplexed to see that Caesars Rewards had removed free show tickets from the status benefits page. That left many wondering, do Caesars Rewards Diamond members still get 2 free show tickets?

GAMBLING ・ 1 DAY AGO