CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Lines of mourners form for Gabby Petito funeral home viewing

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Times Leader
Times Leader
 5 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

HOLBROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Mourners began arriving at a Long Island funeral home viewing on Sunday for Gabby Petito, whose death on a cross-country trip has for her boyfriend.

A line had formed outside the funeral home in Holbrook, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) east of New York City, by noon, and groups of firefighters were seen filing past. A fire truck sat on each side of the building, each with its ladder raised.

Across the street from the funeral home, a chain link fence was adorned with posters featuring Petito’s image and messages such as, “She touched the world.”

Petito was reported missing Sept. 11 by her parents after she didn’t respond to calls and texts for several days while she and Brian Laundrie visited parks in the West.

Her body was discovered last Sunday in a . Laundrie and Petito grew up on Long Island but in recent years moved to Florida.

Sunday’s viewing is in Holbrook, about

Petito’s death has been , meaning she was killed by another person, but medical examiners in Wyoming haven’t disclosed how she died pending further autopsy results.

The couple posted online about their trip in a white Ford Transit van converted into a camper. They got into a physical altercation Aug. 12 in Moab, Utah, that led to a police stop for a possible domestic violence case. Ultimately, police there decided to separate the quarreling couple for the night. But no charges were filed, and no serious injuries were reported.

Investigators have been searching for Laundrie in Florida, and searched his parents’ home in North Port, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) south of Sarasota.

On Thursday, federal officials in Wyoming charged Laundrie with , alleging he used a Capital One Bank card and someone’s personal identification number to make unauthorized withdrawals or charges worth more than $1,000 during the period in which Petito went missing. They did not say who the card belonged to.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Brian Laundrie ‘captured in selfie’ while camping with parents days after Gabby Petito believed to have died

A Florida couple who camped beside the Laundrie family days after Gabby Petito is believed to have died say they may have captured Brian Laundrie in a selfie.Mr Laundrie arrived at the Fort De Soto Park in Pinellas County, with parents Christopher and Roberta on 6 September.Fort Myers couple Marci and Kenny Newsom told NBC2 they checked into the campsite on the same day and stayed just metres from the Laundries in the neighbouring site.After scouring their photos, they noticed a man in the background walking across a field with a close-cropped haircut who appears to match Brian Laundrie’s...
ENTERTAINMENT
viralhatch.com

Brian Laundrie’s sister reveals last text message she received from Gabby Petito

Brian Laundrie’s sister has revealed the last text message she received from Gabby Petito before she went missing. Following Cassie Laundrie’s interview with Good Morning America images were shared of postcards that she received from her brother’s fiancée Gabby Petito, which included the last text message exchange she had. The...
CELEBRITIES
MedPage Today

We Know the Manner of Gabby Petito's Death. But What's the Cause?

Social media makes voyeurs of us all, drawn to watching strangers perform their unpolished, imperfect online lives. There is something especially familiar -- even intimate -- about people-watching at a time when, for our own safety, we are forced to maintain social distance. But when people live their lives in the public eye, their deaths, too, can become public.
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Wyoming State
State
Utah State
OK! Magazine

Gabby Petito's Autopsy Most Likely Showed 'Visible Signs Of Trauma' From An 'Attack,' Says Forensic Scientist

Gabby Petito’s official autopsy results are still pending, but a forensic scientist weighed in on what details could be expected. Jennifer Shen, a retired San Diego Police Department Crime Laboratory Director, told The Sun what she believes the 22-year-old’s autopsy might reveal. “The death was referred to as a homicide very quickly after her body was found,” Shen explained. “This generally indicates the cause of death was pretty apparent to those that found her.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
papermag.com

Dog the Bounty Hunter Found a Clue About Brian Laundrie

Dog the Bounty Hunter may be responsible for one of the biggest breaks in the homicide case of Gabby Petito. Two camping reservations at the campsite were under their name from September 1-3 and also September 6-8. According to the report, the Laundries were seen driving in a small camper. Dog also received a tip that Brian himself was reportedly spotted at this campsite in the last few days, so he's currently preparing to continue searching for more tracks.
ENTERTAINMENT
audacy.com

GABBY PETITO: Couple that camped next to Laundrie family at FL park says 'they kept to themselves'

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) – A couple that camped next to Brian Laundrie and his family at a Florida park earlier this month said the Laundries “kept to themselves” before leaving their campsite. The new report comes as authorities continue their manhunt for Laundrie, 23, who was last seen by his parents over two weeks ago after returning to Florida from a cross-country trip without fiancée Gabby Petito, 22, who was later found dead in Wyoming.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Domestic Violence#Ap#Ford Transit#Capital One Bank
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito: Police Receive New Tips About Brian Laundrie Potentially Hiding on Appalachian Trail

Witnesses from all over the country have reported sightings of Brian Laundrie within the past two weeks, and now, callers have added the Appalachian Trail to the list of possible locations. Earlier this week, North Carolina authorities received at least a half dozen reports of someone matching Laundrie’s description on the trail. This new information comes after Duan “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman’s daughter, Lyssa, urged North Carolina residents to check trail and hunting cameras that captured the Appalachian Trail. Previous reports also indicated that Laundrie once lived on the trail for months on his own.
PUBLIC SAFETY
fox13news.com

Gabby Petito funeral: Family uses empty urn during memorial service

HOLBROOK, N.Y. - One week after her remains were found in Wyoming, the Petito family, community and loved ones have gathered in in New York to say farewell to Gabby. Both Joseph Petito, Gabby's father, and her stepfather, Jim Schmidt spoke at the beginning of the memorial service. "Just to...
OBITUARIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Radar Online.com

Brian Laundrie's Sister Cassie Was Part Of Family Camping Trip, Despite Initially Claiming She Had Not Spoken To Fugitive Brother Since He Returned From Road Trip Sans-Gabby Petito

It has now been revealed that the sister of Brian Laundrie may have not been truthful when she said she had not spoken to her fugitive brother since he returned from his cross-country road trip without Gabby Petito. Article continues below advertisement. The attorney for the Laundries confirmed on Friday...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
rochesterfirst.com

Gabby Petito funeral service to be held on Long Island

HOLBROOK, N.Y. (WPIX/AP) — Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito will be honored Sunday during a public service on Long Island. The 22-year-old’s father said people can pay their respects between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. ET at Moloney’s Funeral Home in Holbrook, New York. A one-hour live stream of the memorial will begin around noon ET.
HOLBROOK, NY
The Independent

Gabby Petito news – latest: FBI returns to Laundrie home as father asks mourners to be ‘inspired’ by daughter

Gabby Petito’s father, Joseph Petito, said during her memorial service that he hoped people would be inspired by his daughter’s life to pursue their dreams, and also called on those in bad relationships to leave them “now.” Last night, Ms Petito’s mother thanked the public for their support. Ms Petito’s family have also established a foundation in her name. The foundation will assist the families of missing people. Police resumed their search of the Carlton Reserve on Saturday morning, marking the eighth straight day in the hunt Brian Laundrie, a spokesperson said. Although the major part of the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Times Leader

Times Leader

4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
832K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy