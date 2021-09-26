CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

The Latest: Colts QB Wentz to test injured ankles vs. Titans

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Times Leader
Times Leader
 5 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

The Latest on Week 3 in the NFL (all times EDT):

___

12:45 p.m.

Colts quarterback Carson Wentz has warmed up and appears to be moving well despite being questionable with sprained ankles for Indianapolis’ AFC South showdown with the Tennessee Titans.

With his right ankle heavily taped, Wentz moved around and threw passes in warmups and was subsequently listed as active for the game. He then finished warmups with the whole offense before heading to the locker room.

The Colts’ quarterback couldn’t finish last week’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams after spraining his right ankle. He already has been sacked six times and been hit 21 times. And Wentz will be without right tackle Braden Smith missing a second straight game with an injured foot and thumb.

The Titans have five sacks through two games.

— By Teresa M. Walker reporting from Nashville, Tennessee.

___

12:20 p.m.

The Steelers will be without both of their starting outside linebackers against Cincinnati.

All-Pro T.J. Watt and second-year man Alex Highsmith are both battling groin injuries suffered in a loss last week to Las Vegas. Melvin Ingram, who signed in July after nine seasons with the Chargers, and Jamir Jones will start in place of Watt and Highsmith.

Pittsburgh will also be without leading receiver Diontae Johnson, who is out after injuring his knee on the final play against the Raiders. James Washington will move up the depth chart in Johnson’s absence.

The Bengals will be without wide receiver Tee Higgins.

___

12:12 p.m.

OBJ is back.

Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. warmed up for his first game since undergoing knee surgery with a tribute to injured teammate Jarvis Landry.

Beckham sported gold-colored headphones and a “Juice Landry” T-shirt, a nod to his close friend and former LSU teammate who is on injured reserve with a sprained knee.

Beckham is playing for the first time Sunday since suffering a torn knee ligament on Oct. 25 at Cincinnati. The speedy Beckham made a quicker-than-expected recovery from surgery and was cleared to play after making it through practice this week.

OBJ’s return gives quarterback Baker Mayfield a deep threat against the Bears.

___

12:05 p.m.

Seven teams entered Week 3 without a loss and six of them play on Sunday, highlighted by the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers visiting the Los Angeles Rams in a late afternoon matchup.

Arizona is the lone unbeaten playing in one of Sunday’s early games as they visit the winless Jacksonville Jaguars. Fellow unbeatens Denver and Las Vegas play in the late afternoon slot with San Francisco kicking off in the night game. The Broncos host the winless Jets while the Raiders host the 1-1 Dolphins. The 49ers host the 1-1 Packers.

Carolina has Sunday off after improving to 3-0 with a victory over Houston on Thursday night.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Colts could have surprising starting quarterback on Sunday

The Indianapolis Colts could have a surprising starting quarterback in Week 3 on Sunday. The Colts are set to visit the Tennessee Titans on Sunday for a divisional game. Starting quarterback Carson Wentz is dealing with injuries to both ankles and has not practiced this week. Jacob Eason, a fourth-round...
NFL
NFL

Colts preparing to play both Jacob Eason, Brett Hundley if Carson Wentz can't go vs. Titans

The dual-quarterback system has made an aggressive comeback in 2021, and we might see it pop up somewhere new this weekend. Indianapolis is preparing for all possible scenarios under center, which includes playing both backup ﻿Jacob Eason﻿ and practice squad quarterback ﻿Brett Hundley﻿ if usual starter ﻿Carson Wentz﻿ cannot go against the Tennessee Titans, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Hundley took the majority of first-team reps in Wednesday's practice, Pelissero added.
NFL
247Sports

Carson Wentz injury: Indianapolis Colts QB shares update on ankle

The Indianapolis Colts were dealt a major blow in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s matchup with the Los Angeles Rams as starting quarterback Carson Wentz was knocked out of the game with an ankle injury. Wentz did not return, and the Colts went on to drop their second straight game to open the season, falling to the Rams by a score of 27-24.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Las Cruces Sun-News

Carson Wentz's ankle injury: What to know as Colts QB is hurt in loss to Rams

INDIANAPOLIS — Carson Wentz knew the moment he hit the turf. Wentz had been trying to escape the pocket when Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald grabbed his lower half and rolled, twisting Wentz’s ankle underneath him as he got the ball away for an incomplete pass. The Colts starting quarterback...
NFL
SportsGrid

Colts QB Carson Wentz Sits Out Practice On Thursday With Ankle Injuries

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz did not participate in team practice on Thursday as he is still dealing with injuries to both ankles, per The Athletic’s Zak Keefer. Wentz was 20-for-31 for 247 yards, a touchdown, and an interception along with five rushes for 37 yards before his exit with...
NFL
NFL

Colts plan to start QB Carson Wentz (ankles) vs. Titans

A week of consistent rehab has paid off for Carson Wentz﻿. The Indianapolis Colts are planning to start Wentz, who has been recovering from a pair of sprained ankles he sustained in Week 2, on Sunday against the Titans, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday night. The veteran quarterback...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carson Wentz
chatsports.com

Are Colts risking entire season by considering playing Carson Wentz vs Titans?

It’s evident each and every week in the NFL is about strategy and that the Indianapolis Colts need to hold their cards close to their chest … but are they really fooling anybody by acting as if Carson Wentz might have a chance to start at quarterback on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans?
NFL
CBS Sports

Colts' Carson Wentz injures ankle 'pretty bad' vs. Rams, will undergo further tests after leaving Week 2 early

The Colts didn't just lose their second straight game to start the 2021 season on Sunday. They also lost their starting quarterback, and it's unclear when he'll return. Exactly a week after Carson Wentz made his Colts debut following an offseason limited by ankle surgery, the veteran signal-caller exited late in Sunday's Week 2 loss to the Rams after he was hobbled on a hit from Aaron Donald. Coach Frank Reich told reporters afterward that Wentz rolled his ankle "pretty bad" and will undergo further evaluation in the coming days.
NFL
CBS Sports

Colts' Carson Wentz 'throwing the kitchen sink' at two sprained ankles, won't rule out playing vs. Titans

Carson Wentz debuted for the Colts in the team's season opener just a month after undergoing surgery to remove a bone spur in his left foot. Now, three weeks into the season, he's prepared to potentially suit up for Indianapolis with sprains in both ankles. A recent MRI confirmed Wentz's new injuries, suffered in the team's Week 2 loss to the Rams, and coach Frank Reich said Wednesday that the Colts are preparing for backup Jacob Eason to start at quarterback on Sunday. But neither he nor Wentz would rule out an early return for Wentz, with the latter telling reporters he's "throwing the kitchen sink" at his ankles in recovery and may still play against the Titans in Week 3.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Buccaneers#American Football#Colts Qb Wentz#Afc South#The Los Angeles Rams#Steelers#Chargers#Raiders#Bengals#Lsu
INFORUM

Colts' Carson Wentz practices, game-time decision vs. Titans

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz answered two missed practices this week by participating in Friday's session. "Carson Wentz was limited today and we'll see how he responds over the next 24 hours," coach Frank Reich said, via The Athletic. Reich said Wentz looked good during Friday's practice and will be...
NFL
Sporting News

Will Carson Wentz play in Week 3? Ankle injury makes Colts QB's status uncertain vs. Tennessee

Carson Wentz's status is uncertain ahead of the Colts' Week 3 game vs. the Titans, according to a Monday update from coach Frank Reich. Reich told reporters that Wentz suffered two ankle sprains in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Rams, which dropped Indianapolis to 0-2 on the season. Reports suggest Wentz suffered a left ankle sprain early in the game, while a right ankle sprain knocked him out in the fourth quarter.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Times Leader

Times Leader

4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
832K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy