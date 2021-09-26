Labour need to rise above petty name-calling if they want to win

Keir Starmer should neither dance on Boris Johnson’s grave nor hit the public with a welter of policies (Labour should be approaching its party conference with hope, not despair, 21 September). He should only connect. Over the past 18 months, few people have woken up in a sweat worrying about statues or free speech in colleges. We’ve been worried about our families and our health, how to support people on low incomes, the challenges facing kids in school and students in colleges, and the essential workers and services we rely on. We care about what’s been happening in care homes and the supplies of food to shops – the foundational economy that we all rely on.

ELECTIONS ・ 8 DAYS AGO