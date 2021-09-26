CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labour need to rise above petty name-calling if they want to win

Cover picture for the articleGather a large number of Labour members together, as in their annual conference, and the rest of the population can see why Labour will never get elected to form a government. At a fringe meeting Angela Rayner calls Conservative ministers “scum” – claiming it is her anger at Tory policies that provoked her. The usual suspects from the hard left of the party defend her. Her aspirations to be leader seem confined to her ability for rabble-rousing – for that is how such conduct is seen.

