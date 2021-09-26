CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FBI investigating Missouri cops who let dog bite Black man

By Associated Press
 5 days ago
WOODSON TERRACE, Mo. — The FBI has opened an investigation into the arrest of a Black man in Missouri during which cellphone video shows three white officers allowing a police dog to repeatedly bite him. Woodson Terrace police Chief Randy Halstead said in an email to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that his department was “fully cooperating” with the investigations being conducted by the FBI and the St. Louis County prosecutor’s office into last week’s arrest. Federal officials and St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell declined to discuss their investigations with the newspaper. The man who was arrested was treated at a hospital and released. He hasn’t been charged with any crimes.

GodBless America
5d ago

If you are alleging that the dog repeatedly bit this man enough to break the skin..then PROVE IT! Police dogs are expertly trained in how to take down bad people!!

javaman
4d ago

He was like all of them tried to run. if you try to run from the cops you are guilty. Plain and Simple. The FBI is a farce, has been for a long time. The democrats control them. Do away with the FBI and put that money toward the national debt.

GodBless America
5d ago

The only reason that the FBI are here is because someone with power called them here. Probably a black privileged person

