Kentucky debuts in Coaches Poll

Iowa took care of business in a big way on Friday night as it defeated Maryland, 51-14, to improve to 5-0 on the season. Here are the grades from the Hawkeyes' performance. This was Spencer Petras' best game as the starting quarterback of the Hawkeyes. Petras completed 21-of-30 passes for 259 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions. Iowa started slow on its first drive, but Petras connected with his receivers downfield and looked comfortable in the pocket. When the pocket is clean for Petras, that makes all the difference with his composure and accuracy. A lot of credit to the offensive line as well. Coming into this game, the concern was Iowa would have to tame Maryland's edge rushers from getting pressure on Petras. It did a good job of that and led to Petras' rockstar performance. It's the second week in a row that a true freshman scored a touchdown for the Hawkeyes, this week being Arland Bruce IV, who finished with six receptions for 43 yards and a score.

