CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

KimsKorner: Helping your child improve their reading skills

By Kimberly Jenkins
Portsmouth Daily Times
Portsmouth Daily Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QLDMU_0c8eXNLK00
Children being able to read and enjoy reading can make things easier for them in all their classes.

Let’s talk about reading and ways to make reading more enjoyable and be a bit smoother for your children. The ideas in today’s column are not just for little kids, but can also be helpful for older readers who don’t like reading or struggle with reading in general. Some of these tips might just help you help them. As a former teacher, I saw how older children may have not grasped the basic ideas on how to read smoothly or just enjoy reading and some of these ideas may help them rethink their negativity about reading.

On the site from Scholastic – https://www.scholastic.com/parents/books-and-reading/reading-resources/developing-reading-skills/improve-reading-comprehension.html They have six ideas that I really liked. Check it out and see what you think.

“Developing reading comprehension skills is incredibly important for growing readers, starting as early as picture books. As children get older, it will help them understand textbooks, newspapers, and other more complex texts.”

1. Have them read aloud. This encourages them to go slower, which gives them more time to process what they read and in turn improves reading comprehension. Plus, they’re not only seeing the words — they’re hearing them, too! You can also take turns reading aloud.

2. Provide books at the right level. Make sure your child gets lots of practice reading books that aren’t too hard. They should recognize at least 90 percent of the words without any help. Stopping any more often than that to figure out a word makes it tough for kids to focus on the overall meaning of the story.

If your child needs help transitioning from picture books to chapter books, try Scholastic’s Branches books, which are designed to bridge that gap for growing readers.

3. Reread to build fluency. To gain meaning from text and encourage reading comprehension, your child needs to read quickly and smoothly — a skill known as fluency. By the beginning of 3rd grade, for example, your child should be able to read 90 words a minute.

Rereading familiar, simple books gives your child practice at decoding words quickly, so they’ll become more fluent in their reading comprehension. Learn more about the multiple benefits of rereading books!

4. Talk to the teacher. If your child is struggling with reading comprehension, they may need more help with building their vocabulary or practicing phonics skills. (Peppa Pig Phonics Box Set and this PAW Patrol Phonics Box Set are fun ways to help your child build necessary phonics skills.) A teacher can weigh in on the best next steps to take.

5. Supplement their class reading. If your child’s class is studying a particular theme, look for easy-to-read books or magazines on the topic. Some prior knowledge will help them make their way through tougher classroom texts and promote reading comprehension.

6. Talk about what they’re reading. This “verbal processing” helps them remember and think through the themes of the book. Ask questions before, during, and after a session to encourage reading comprehension. (Read about all the questions you should ask during story time here!) For example:

Before: “What are you interested in about this book? What doesn’t interest you?”

During: “What’s going on in the book? Is it turning out the way you thought it would? What do you think will happen next?”

After: “Can you summarize the book? What did you like about it? What other books does it remind you of?”

On the site Understood – https://www.understood.org/articles/en/7-tips-to-help-kids-understand-what-they-read they have some good ideas especially about kids understanding what they have read, which will not only help their reading skills, but help them when reading other texts.

What helps kids understand what they read? Being an active reader is key. That means focusing on the text, questioning it, and taking mental notes. You can work on these skills with your child at home. Use these seven tips to help improve your child’s reading comprehension .

1. Make connections.

When kids connect what they already know to what they read, it helps them focus. Show your child how to make connections when you read aloud. If a book mentions places you’ve been to with your child, talk about those memories. Then have your child give it a try.

2. Ask questions.

Asking questions encourages kids to look for clues in the text. When you read together, ask questions to spark your child’s curiosity. Ask things like “What do you think will happen?” or “How is that character feeling?”

3. Make “mind movies.”

Visualizing helps bring a story to life. That’s where mind movies come in. When you read with your child, describe what the scene looks like in your head. Talk about how it makes you feel. You can use other senses, too. For example, if the scene takes place outside, what does it smell like?

Then invite your child to make a mind movie, too. Point out how your child’s movie is different from yours. If your child likes to draw or color, encourage your child to make a picture of the scene, too.

4. Look for clues.

When you combine what you already know with clues from a story, you can make guesses or predictions. These are inferences. And making them is a great way to build reading comprehension.

For example, when we read “Kim’s eyes were red and nose was runny,” we can infer that Kim has a cold or allergies. Help your child do this as you read. If a character is wearing gym clothes and sweating, ask your child what the character might have been doing before.

5. Figure out what’s important.

Ask your child: Who are the main characters? What’s the most important thing that has happened in the story so far? What problem are the characters trying to solve? When kids can point out what’s important, they’re more likely to understand what they read.

Your child can also use a tool called a graphic organizer to do this. A “story element” organizer keeps track of the main characters, where the story is taking place, and the problem and solution of the story.

6. Check understanding.

It helps to encourage kids to stop and ask themselves, “Is this making sense?” If your child gets stuck, suggest rereading the part that didn’t make sense. What about it was confusing? Were there specific words that tripped your child up?

7. Try new things.

The more kids know about the world, the more they can get meaning out of what they read. You don’t have to take an expensive trip or go to a museum to do this, though. You can expand kids’ background knowledge and vocabulary in lots of ways.

Shooting hoops or watching a baseball game can help your child connect more with books about sports.

Reading is such a great way to spend quality time with your child even when they get older. Some of my fondest memories are when my mom read with us at night and my boys still remember the reading at night before they went to bed.

I will continue for a few weeks to do things for the beginning of the school year, that will be focused on back to the basics.

Let me know any ideas you have or what you would like to see and I’ll get right on it for you. Email me at kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Remember to be kind and love each other and continue to set a good example for our children. See you next week with new ideas and ways to help your children or ideas that may help you as you raise your children in some way.

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928

© 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights

Comments / 0

Related
newstalk941.com

Celina K-8 Celebrate Improved Math Skills and Strong Reading Skills

Celina K-8 is no longer a target school because of its success in math during the last testing cycle. Tennessee targets schools for improvement when there is poor performance in a subject. Principal David Maxfield said the school took its math score from a one to a three. “That was...
CELINA, TN
Newswise

Is your child a fussy eater? Top tips to help your child get back on track

Newswise — Whether it’s an exclusive appetite for ‘white’ foods or an all-out refusal on veggies, when you have a fussy eater on your hands, mealtime can be more than a challenge. While picky eating is all part of the norm for developing toddlers, when it extends into school years,...
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newspapers#Kimskorner
kidsburgh.org

Afterschool programs can help your child succeed — and schools are beginning to notice

Photo above courtesy of Remake Learning and the Tomorrow campaign. Last June, as classes were ending at Duquesne City School District, teachers and parents knew one thing: The summer was going to matter. After a frequently locked down school year, there was nothing these kids needed more than two solid months of outdoor exercise, safe social interaction and enriching summer programming.
DUQUESNE, PA
whatsupmag.com

Steps to Help Your Child's Back-to-School Anxiety

Article contribution from Luminis Health/Anne Arundel Medical Center. Back-to-school butterflies are common at the start of every new school year, as our kids adapt to new teachers, new routines, shifting friend dynamics and more. And this year especially, after so much change and with some uncertainty still lingering, your child’s anxiety might be at an all-time high. Fortunately, there are steps you can take to help.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Central Illinois Proud

Mom Hacks: Help your child explore at ‘Be Anything!’ Career Day

(WMBD) — It’s never too early for your child to think about what they want to be when they grow up. As a child, your career choice probably changed dozens of times, and maybe even now you’re still contemplating your next move. On Saturday, Oct. 2, the Noble Center in...
PEORIA, IL
psychologytoday.com

Helping Your Child Move Past a Bad Experience

When bad things happen, our first goal should be to do what we can to create stability and normalcy for our kids. Children sometimes blame themselves for negative events. A helpful narrative acknowledges children's feelings, emphasizes their strength, and offers hope. A mom called me once after her son had...
KIDS
theflucobeat.com

Six Study Apps to Help Improve Your Grades

Now that everyone is back in school and taking harder tests, it is important to know how to prepare yourselves for them. Here are a few apps that students can use in and out of school to help them study and receive the best grades possible. This app allows students...
CELL PHONES
citysuntimes.com

Choosing the right path for your child can help lead them on their journey of excellence

For every student, there is a different journey of excellence — their potential as wide open as their possibilities. And, with every journey, there are new and exciting paths waiting to be taken, discoveries to be made, and abilities to be realized. That is one of the things that put the paradise in Paradise Valley Unified School District (PVSchools). Our staff works daily to inspire, to guide, to challenge, and to nurture. We work hard, in partnership with parents and our community, to help ensure that each and every student achieves. And, these achievements aren’t just for in-boundary students.
PARADISE VALLEY, AZ
The Independent

As yet another report reveals the real state of youth mental health, this is how to help your child feel less lonely

Research from charity the Co-op Foundation suggests that 1.9 million young people feel ‘chronically lonely’.The One Small Step report surveyed 2,000 people aged 10 to 25, with around one in seven saying they feel lonely often or always, a rise of nearly 400,000 from a year ago.Of those, 85% said loneliness negatively impacted their mental wellbeing, but on a more positive note, 89% of young people who have felt lonely, have taken action to combat the issue.Our One Small Step report found that 85% of chronically #Lonely young people say it negatively impacts their #MentalWellbeingAnd three quarters of all young...
KIDS
southcarolinapublicradio.org

How reading aloud can help you bond with your kids and make them a better reader

We've all heard about the benefits of learning to read quietly and independently. A big part of learning at school is all about reading, but it's not always easy to find time for more reading at home. Families have busy schedules filled with after-school activities and homework. Plus — let's...
KIDS
eastidahonews.com

Considering homeschooling your child? This man wants to help

RIGBY – From the time Nate Evans started college, he’s been unsatisfied with the traditional education model in the U.S. The 40-year-old Rigby man is a certified teacher and completed his master’s degree in secondary education last year. He’s now offering an independent homeschool program for middle and high school students.
RIGBY, ID
positivelyosceola.com

Free Webinar at 1pm today, How to get your child on track for reading success!

Reading is arguably the most important skill a student needs to succeed in school, yet learning to read is not simple. Parents must be aware of the signs that their children are struggling and take early action if they see them.   During Huntington Learning Center’s Free Webinar today, Thursday, September 23rd at 1 pm, their education expert will discuss subjects like:
EDUCATION
sdpb.org

How to start your child off with good books read well

This interview is from SDPB's daily public-affairs show, In the Moment, hosted by Lori Walsh. South Dakota's literary heritage is a renewable resource as one generation after another learns to love reading and writing. But teaching kids to read can be incredibly difficult. SDPB education specialist Kevin Nelson believes nearly every child can become a reader.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Portsmouth Daily Times

Portsmouth Daily Times

Portsmouth, OH
2K+
Followers
149
Post
390K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Portsmouth Daily Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy