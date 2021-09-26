CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Game ball for Jabari Ellis

By CHRIS WELLBAUM GamecockCentral.com
Times and Democrat
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKey plays, game balls and the burning question following South Carolina’s 16-10 loss to Kentucky. South Carolina was just 3-12 on third downs. Two came on the same possession: the first drive of the third quarter. The first, a third-and-four, came on a nice pass from Luke Doty to Josh Vann right at the first down marker. The second was a third-and-three where Doty found Nick Muse open over the middle for a 25-yard catch and run. It was no coincidence that the drive ended with South Carolina’s only touchdown.

