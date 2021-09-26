The night sky is a precious gift

NOTTINGHAM, MD—A heavenly body will be visible in Maryland skies on Friday. The asteroid 40 Harmonia, which is about the size of Delaware, will be in the constellation Cetus and visible for most of the evening, although residents will need a telescope or binoculars to see it, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. From In-The-Sky.org: Asteroid 40 Harmonia … Continue reading "Asteroid 40 Harmonia to be visible in Maryland skies on Friday night" The post Asteroid 40 Harmonia to be visible in Maryland skies on Friday night appeared first on Nottingham MD.

