CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

The night sky is a precious gift

By Portsmouth Daily Times
Portsmouth Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHave you ever thought about how wonderful it is that you can see the stars in the night sky? It’s easy for us to take this miracle for granted, but visitors from cities and suburbs notice it right away. The night sky is a precious gift. For ancient man, the...

www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
kiss951.com

Fireball Spotted In the North Carolina Sky Friday Night

If you were on the Eastern side of the state this weekend did you happen to see something in the sky? If so it was most likely a fireball. The American Meteor Society (AMS) confirmed that one of five fireballs seen in the US Friday night was over the North Carolina Coast. The organization released footage of a fireball streaking across the North Carolina sky.
ASTRONOMY
103.3 WKFR

Hunter’s Full Moon and Meteor Showers will Dazzle the October Night Sky

October's night sky will dazzle with several meteor showers and the Hunter's Full Moon. October 5th: Peak of the Camelopardalid Meteor Shower. Camelopardalis is a large constellation that sits between Ursa Major and Cassiopeia, according to Space Tourism Guide. The Camelopardalids will peak this year on the night of October 5th. Camelopardalids are not the most active and only peak at a maximum of 5 meteors per hour.
ASTRONOMY
actionnewsjax.com

Photos: September 2021 Harvest Moon brightens the night sky

Photos: September 2021 Harvest Moon brightens the night sky A 98.8% Harvest Moon rises behind midtown Manhattan, One Vanderbilt, the Chrysler Building, the Spiral, Hudson Yards and the Empire State Building as the sun sets in New York City on September 19, 2021, as seen from West Orange, New Jersey. (Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)
ASTRONOMY
Science News

Satellite swarms may outshine the night sky’s natural constellations

Fleets of private satellites orbiting Earth will be visible to the naked eye in the next few years, sometimes all night long. Companies like SpaceX and Amazon have launched hundreds of satellites into low orbits since 2019, with plans to launch thousands more in the works — a trend that’s alarming astronomers. The goal of these satellite “mega-constellations” is to bring high-speed internet around the globe, but these bright objects threaten to disrupt astronomers’ ability to observe the cosmos (SN: 3/12/20). “For astronomers, this is kind of a pants-on-fire situation,” says radio astronomer Harvey Liszt of the National Radio Astronomical Observatory in Charlottesville, Va.
ASTRONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
LiveScience

Astrophotographers capture stunning views of the night sky (Photos)

The heavens look gorgeous through the lenses of expert astrophotographers. Nebulas, galaxies, the moon and sun, and even the stars take on an artistic glow when captured with the right eye, equipment and light. Here's a look at stunning astronomy images from the Royal Observatory Greenwich's Astronomy Photographer of the Year competition. (Read more about the competition and its winners.)
PHOTOGRAPHY
WDIO-TV

Dark sky enthusiasts "Celebrate the Night Sky" in Duluth

Nationally-renowned speakers and enthusiasts of dark skies are gathering in Duluth this week for "Celebrate the Night Sky Week." The Starry Skies North chapter of the International Dark-Sky Association is hosting the series of events, which includes evening speakers and astronomy at Fitger's. Supporters of dark skies say besides the aesthetic value and potential for astronomy, darkness plays a role in the environment and can be better for human health.
DULUTH, MN
Space.com

Best star projectors 2021: Top picks for creating immersive and educational indoor views of the night sky

What if you could bring the night sky inside? The best star projectors do just that, filling walls and ceilings with stars, constellations and more to create an immersive experience that can spark imaginations. Easy to use and simple to set up, star projectors come in many shapes and sizes and to suit a range of budgets as vast as the night sky itself.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sleep Disorders#Plants And Animals#Night Sky#Birds#Immune System
KSNT

A very cool night ahead with less wind and a clear sky

Much cooler temperatures and much lower humidity will stick around with lows overnight in the lower to middle 40s as winds relax and skies remain clear. Certainly the coolest night we’ve had in a few months on tap for much of the region. Highs on Wednesday should be just as...
ENVIRONMENT
Astronomy.com

The Sky This Week:

Uranus is the most distant planet you can spot with the naked eye. And tonight presents a great timed challenge for anyone with a dark observing sight and a clear view of the eastern horizon. Our Moon passed 1.3° south of Uranus at noon EDT, while both were still below...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
IGN

An Eye To The Sky

Get this quest from Machinist Kalaan in The Wash. Machinist Kalaan will tell you to go to The Watch to learn a bit about the sun. It's a gigantic observatory and can be seen from far away. The Watch has a puzzle mechanic to open the chamber door. The observatory...
SCIENCE
NottinghamMD.com

Asteroid 40 Harmonia to be visible in Maryland skies on Friday night

NOTTINGHAM, MD—A heavenly body will be visible in Maryland skies on Friday. The asteroid 40 Harmonia, which is about the size of Delaware, will be in the constellation Cetus and visible for most of the evening, although residents will need a telescope or binoculars to see it, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. From In-The-Sky.org: Asteroid 40 Harmonia … Continue reading "Asteroid 40 Harmonia to be visible in Maryland skies on Friday night" The post Asteroid 40 Harmonia to be visible in Maryland skies on Friday night appeared first on Nottingham MD.
ASTRONOMY
thegazette.com

Sign up for Friday night sky viewing event in Zwingle

Observe planets and deep-sky objects in the night sky on Friday while learning more about astronomy. All are welcome to attend this event to be held at Hidden Bluff Farms, 19502 159th Ave. Zwingle, Iowa, beginning at 7 p.m. There is no cost for this event but registration is required....
ASTRONOMY
skyatnightmagazine.com

Star Diary Podcast: What’s in the night sky, October 2021

Stargazing season is here! Try BBC Sky at Night Magazine today and save 30%!. In the October 2021 episode of Star Diary we’re looking forward to more beautiful occultations and conjunctions, as well as the Draconid meteor shower and views of the planet Venus. Bookmark the Star Diary podcast page...
ASTRONOMY
Tree Hugger

What to See in the Night Sky for October 2021

With crackling leaves underfoot and shorter days on the horizon, it's time to stow away the summer gear, break out the sweatshirts, and make our transition to cool evenings and frosty mornings. Below are just a handful of celestial highlights to look forward to in this season of pumpkins, colorful foliage, and the occasional high-flying witch.
ASTRONOMY
islandfreepress.org

Night Sky: Orionids meteor shower, visible galaxies, and more highlights for October

Look to the northeast for Andromeda and Triangulum Galaxies, and the PacMan Nebula!. The Andromeda and Triangulum Galaxies are two nearby deep space objects (DSO) that you can see with your naked eye or a pair of binoculars. The Andromeda Galaxy (M31) is the bigger and closer of the two. It is only 2.5 million light years away, and has a visual magnitude of +3.4. The Triangulum Galaxy (M33) is about 2.7 million light years away, but with a magnitude of +5.7, it’s much fainter than M31.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy