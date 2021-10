French President Emmanuel Macron said he was “shocked” when Mali's prime minister described France s plans to reduce its troop commitment in the African country as an “abandonment."“These comments are unacceptable,” Macron said Thursday night in his first reaction to Prime Minister Choguel Maiga’s remarks at the U.N. General Assembly last week.Speaking to reporters at an African cultural event at the French presidential palace, he called Maiga's statement ”a shame" coming from a prime minister who is in place after two successive coups and a government that has “zero democratic legitimacy."France has more than 5,000 troops in Africa's Sahel...

POLITICS ・ 20 HOURS AGO