'The writing is on the wall. Why can't they read it?': Teens aren't getting the Covid-19 vaccine even at clinics meant for them

DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Damaris Navarrete and his twin sister, Hilda, were two of the first in line to get vaccinated at Fair Park Saturday morning. The 15-years-olds go to school in Dallas County and say they wanted to get vaccinated to protect themselves. And with their classmates constantly testing positive for COVID-19, the twins say they wanted to do their part to slow the spread. “Kids aren’t that careful at school,” Hilda said. “Especially if it’s packed in there, you really have to stay careful.” Last month, Dallas County health officials raised the COVID-19 threat level to red — the highest on the...

DALLAS COUNTY, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO