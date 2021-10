The Georgia Southern football team will snap one streak on Saturday in Statesboro. It could be critical for the Eagles to put a stop to another. When Justin Tomlin takes the field against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, he will start his second consecutive game for the Eagles, ending a run of different starting quarterbacks at three (and four QBs total) in the first three games this season. The redshirt junior, with five career starts, should bring some continuity to an offense, and the team as a whole, lacking consistency.

