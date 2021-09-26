Kevin Hart Likes Working With Mark Wahlberg On Netflix Movie So Much He Dropped An F-Bomb About It

Though the Covid-19 pandemic continues, Melissa McCarthy has already had a film release this year, Thunder Force (for which the reviews were… not so positive). Now she’s back on the big screen, this time for the comedy-drama The Starling, before the movie eventually lands on Netflix. In it she co-stars with Chris O’Dowd, Kevin Kline, Timothy Olyphant, Daveed Diggs, Skyler Gisondo, Laura Harrier, and Loretta Devine. The drama features McCarthy and O’Dowd as Lilly and Jack, a married couple who lose their baby, which leads Jack to head off to deal with his grief while Lilly remains in the "real" world, dealing with her own guilt. As if Lilly's troubles weren't bad enough, a starling begins to harass her and she becomes comically obsessed with trying to kill it. The movie was directed by Theodore Melif (Hidden Figures) and written by Matt Harris.

MOVIES ・ 15 DAYS AGO