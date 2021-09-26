Kevin Hart Likes Working With Mark Wahlberg On Netflix Movie So Much He Dropped An F-Bomb About It
If you’re anything like me, then certain celebrity bromances just bring you life. Kevin Hart and Jumanji co-star Dwayne Johnson certainly fit that bill, as their friendship is made up of strategically placed digs and social media banter that fuels their insane on screen chemistry. But the Rock may have some competition to be Hart’s ultimate bestie, though, because Mark Wahlberg just entered the chat. Hart and Wahlberg are working on a new Netflix movie together and, apparently, the Borderlands star is having so much fun that he dropped an F-Bomb while talking about the experience.www.cinemablend.com
