Canos finds shin pads and Usyk revels in AJ win – Sunday’s sporting social

By Pa Sport Staff
 5 days ago

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 26.

Football

Raphinha and Illan Meslier urged Leeds to move on.

Bruno Fernandes apologised for his missed penalty.

Harry Maguire wanted a response from Manchester United.

Jesse Lingard tried to be philosophical in defeat.

Sergi Canos relocated his shin pads.

David Raya loved Brentford’s draw with Liverpool.

Golf

Despite Europe’s struggles, Shane Lowry had reasons to be cheerful at Whistling Straits.

Boxing

Anthony Joshua reflected on a disappointing night.

Oleksandr Usyk revelled in his victory.

Eddie Hearn thanked the fans.

Cricket

Sam Billings thanked Qais Ahmed for his Kent heroics.

Kevin Pietersen got behind the camera.

MMA

Conor McGregor chilled out with his daughter.

