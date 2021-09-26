Flash Flood Warning issued for Hancock, Penobscot by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-01 20:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-03 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Saturday morning at 1145 AM EDT. Target Area: Pasco The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Myakka River At Myakka River State Park affecting Sarasota County. Cypress Creek At SR 54 Worthington Gardens affecting Pasco County. .Mainly dry conditions expected over the next several days will allow flood waters to continue to recede. For the Cypress Creek...including SR 54 Worthington Gardens...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Myakka...including Myakka River State Park...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Cypress Creek At SR 54 Worthington Gardens. * Until early Sunday morning. * At 8:00 PM EDT Friday the stage was 8.2 feet. * Flood stage is 8.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 PM EDT Friday was 8.5 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow evening and continue falling to 7.5 feet Monday evening. * Impact...At 8.0 feet, Flooding begins at the recreation area on State Road 54. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 8.2 feet on 08/12/2012. Fld Observed Forecasts (8 pm EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Cypress Creek SR 54 Worthington 8.0 8.2 Fri 8 pm 8.0 7.8 7.5 7.3 7.2

