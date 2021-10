The Cross Country Teams made the trip to Pine River Golf Course in Standish on Tuesday for the 2nd TVC10 Jamboree of the season. Brandon Rude led the boys with a season best time of 19:38. Alden Rodammer came in right behind with a strong 22:31. Freshmen Tyler Rude and Connor Hoard were next with times of 23:22 and 26:00 – Connor’s time beat his best time by over 1 1/2 minutes. Daniel Curtis completed the course with a time of 26:34 and Joshua Curtis finished at 26:43.

