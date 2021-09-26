On GPS: Did Sweden's Covid-19 strategy fail?

The Sounds front woman Maja Ivarsson never used to put much stock in Murphy’s law. But the past unsettling year and a half under sway of the pandemic has taught her otherwise. No sooner had her Swedish outfit announced a spring release of its sixth album “Things We Do For Love” — a fine return to the Blondie-retro energy of its hit 2002 debut “Living In America” — than lockdown pushed it deep into the summer schedule, canceling a world tour in the process. The most the Helsingborg-bred rocker could do to back it was perform a live-streamed concert and then take an eerie record-company rail trip into Stockholm with her 6-year-old son Dante to promote it in what had become a virtual ghost town; they had a huge train car all to themselves, and the entire floor at their hotel, too. When The Sounds finally managed to arrange a “Things We Do” U.S. tour that hits The City this weekend, Ivarsson was prepared for just about any snafu. A good thing, she says, phoning from her tour bus on the way from Chicago to a Denver gig, “Because it’s been an absolute nightmare just to get over here!”

