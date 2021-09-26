CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
On GPS: Did Sweden's Covid-19 strategy fail?

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fareed talks with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven to break down the Scandinavian country’s atypical, no-lockdown approach to Covid-19.

