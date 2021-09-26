Capricor’s muscle drug data look good, but partner wanted and Phase 3 test needed
Capricor Therapeutics has been performing a balancing act with its lead drug for more than a year. After the cell therapy posted positive mid-stage data in May 2020 for the rare disease Duchenne muscular dystrophy, the company began shopping the asset to potential partners. Along the way, the biotech spoke with the FDA multiple times, trying to find a path to file for accelerated approval based on the preliminary Phase 2 results.medcitynews.com
