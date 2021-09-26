CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Capricor’s muscle drug data look good, but partner wanted and Phase 3 test needed

By Frank Vinluan
MedCity News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCapricor Therapeutics has been performing a balancing act with its lead drug for more than a year. After the cell therapy posted positive mid-stage data in May 2020 for the rare disease Duchenne muscular dystrophy, the company began shopping the asset to potential partners. Along the way, the biotech spoke with the FDA multiple times, trying to find a path to file for accelerated approval based on the preliminary Phase 2 results.

