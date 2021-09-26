CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This AI Lending Platform Has A Better 3-Month Return Than Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin

By Henry Khederian
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago
Cryptocurrencies and high-flying growth stocks are among the most regularly played assets by traders and investors in 2021. And as of late, there have been a number of clear winners among the assets. Since June, Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UPST) stock’s three-month return has outperformed several of the world’s most...

The Motley Fool

Why Cryptocurrencies Jumped Big Today

The Federal Reserve has "no intention" of banning cryptocurrencies. Even the SEC seems open to additional crypto assets hitting the market. The cryptocurrency market is on fire today after federal regulators seemed to give the industry an opening for more securities. U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler reiterated support for crypto-related ETFs, and Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said he doesn't plan to ban cryptocurrencies.
Benzinga

Bitcoin On Its way To $100K

Regardless of the barriers that Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has broken down, this will be a highly resisted asset… until it will no longer be so. The retail investor and, of course, the outsiders, will continue to fear the drop in the Bitcoin’s price instead of taking this as an opportunity because that is how human nature works whenever the value of something is unknown; and certainly, when this pushes upwards, people will regret not having invested in it.
Benzinga

What's Going On With Dogecoin Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded mostly flat in the early hours of Friday. What’s Moving? The Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency traded unchanged at $0.20 over 24 hours leading up to press time. Over a seven-day trailing period, DOGE has fallen 7.74%. Against Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Doge fell 0.61% over 24 hours. The...
investmentu.com

9 Best Robinhood Stocks Under $1

Robinhood is widely used because it’s a great way to get started with investing. There are a variety of stocks on the platform. And it’s easy and fun to invest. Even a few more-seasoned investors use the platform. If you know how to profit from penny stocks, below are the nine best Robinhood stocks under $1.
investing.com

Dogecoin Creator Backs Ethereum, NFT Compatibility

Billy Markus, one of the co-founders of Dogecoin, says that the meme asset could benefit from having an Ethereum bridge and wider usage as a currency on NFT marketplaces. Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus thinks that a Dogecoin-Ethereum bridge and support for DOGE as an NFT payment adoption would help Dogecoin.
Benzinga

Dogecoin Headed For 40 Cents, But Not Yet: Expert Weighs In

Dogecoin's (CRYPTO: DOGE) price is headed much higher, according to Yaron Schwarcz, a Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) maximalist who is the co-founder of robotics firm Skyline Robotics. The comments follow a recent analysis suggesting that Dogecoin could skyrocket next month. What Happened: In an exclusive comment shared with Benzinga, Schwarcz expects...
The Independent

Bitcoin news - live: BTC price rises as crypto analysts predict second leg of bull run

Bitcoin is seeing some positive price movements on Thursday after a stuttering start to the week.The cryptocurrency is up 3 per cent since Wednesday, pushing it back above $43,000. Other major cryptocurrencies have mirrored these movements, with both Ethereum (ether) and Ripple (XRP) seeing similar price gains.The global crypto market is also up by around 3 per cent in the last 24 hours, but remains below the $2 trillion mark..The biggest gains have come from Binance Coin, which has bucked market trends to surge by more than 10 per cent.Coming to the end of the month, a price prediction model posted by the pseudonymous analyst PlanB back in June once again appears to be coming true. The model predicted bitcoin would be worth $43,000 at the end of September.You can follow all the latest news, updates and expert price predictions in our live blog right here. Read More Watch cryptocurrency experts discuss bitcoin price predictionsWhat is Solana? The crypto that defied the price crash – and is rising 200-times faster than bitcoin in 2021
Benzinga

DeFi Explodes: Assets Under Management 936% Up In One Year

The total value locked (TVL) — arguably an equivalent of traditional finance's assets under management — of decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols exploded over the last year and is a testament to the staggering growth this industry is seeing. What Happened: According to research released by DappRadar on Thursday, the current...
crowdfundinsider.com

Blockchain Middleware Provider BIFROST Introduces Native Bitcoin (BTC) Lending on DeFi Platforms

a blockchain middleware that enables multichain connectivity, has introduced the “first” native Bitcoin (BTC) Lending on decentralized finance (DeFi), “connecting both Bitcoin and Ethereum networks.”. BiFi, the DeFi initiative that’s powered by BIFROST, is now the first DeFi lending platform that “works across native chains, enabling users globally to...
New York Post

Bitcoin spikes 10 percent Friday as crypto fans celebrate ‘Uptober’

The price of Bitcoin spiked 10 percent early Friday as the cryptocurrency market bounced back from a bruising September. Bitcoin was trading at about $47,700 on Friday morning, up about 10 percent from $43,650 at midnight, according to Coinbase data. Other cryptocurrencies also shot up during the first hours of...
