Did You Know About the Secret Place To Charge Your Phone in Magic Kingdom?

Hello there, you kooky people, you! Are you in for a treat! 60 years ago—on September 24, 1961—the egotistical, erudite, eccentric professor Ludwig Von Drake made his debut on the premiere episode of Walt Disney’s Wonderful World of Color. The only major animated character Walt created especially for television, Professor Von Drake is Donald Duck’s father’s brother. (According to no less an authority than Walt himself, he has a different last name because Donald took his mother’s name when he went into show business.) As quoted from Von Drake’s official bio by Walt Disney, Ludwig is “an eminent psychologist, renowned color expert, etymologist” and “the most sought after lecturer in the world. He is undoubtedly the outstanding genius of the century”—apparently also an author for as Walt said, “Undoubtedly, the Professor must have written this himself!” Since that wacky quack is always ready to celebrate himself, join in the double-nickel festivities as D23 presents eight fun facts about that lovable lunatic Ludwig.

