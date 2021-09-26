CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Did You Know About the Secret Place To Charge Your Phone in Magic Kingdom?

By Zac Panza
disneyfoodblog.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRelaxation Stations were a great spots to unwind and escape the busy theme parks! These were originally added when Disney World first reopened last year as a place for guests to remove their face masks, but they have since closed in each park. But, there are still places to relax in Disney World and we wanted to show you one of the best spots in Magic Kingdom!

www.disneyfoodblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
allears.net

PHOTOS: We Stayed at Disney World’s Most Expensive Hotel

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa is one of the fanciest hotels in Walt Disney World (and is also one of the priciest!). It is one of the three resorts on the Monorail Loop and is within walking distance of Disney’s Magic Kingdom through the Grand Floridian Walkway. Today, we’re...
TRAVEL
Inside the Magic

Universal Turns Into a Ghost Town as Crowds Continue to Disappear

As school has resumed, we have seen wait times, and crowds at the Orlando theme parks drop dramatically, and Universal Orlando Resort has been no exception. Even though Universal Orlando Resort has Halloween Horror Nights in the evenings, which bring in heavy crowds who are willing to spend their money on the food, merchandise, and specialty beverages created for the event, during the day the parks have been quiet for quite some time.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

The Utilidors: Inside the Magic Kingdom’s secret underground city

BAY LAKE, Fla. – There are all kinds of urban myths and legends about Walt Disney World. Most are flat out fables: No, Cinderella Castle’s turrets and towers don’t come apart for storage in a hurricane. No, Walt Disney’s head is not frozen underneath (Walt was cremated). One is absolutely true: There really is an underground city below the Magic Kingdom. So what really goes on inside this 9-acre circular network of subterranean tunnels called the Utilidors?
BAY LAKE, FL
ComicBook

New Walt Disney World Ride Shuts Down Due to Crash

A "minor ride vehicle collision" caused longer-than-expected wait times for a new attraction in testing at the Walt Disney World Resort. According to WDW News Today, the Epcot dark ride Remy's Ratatouille Adventure suffered a brief shutdown after what the site describes as a "minor" accident involving two ride vehicles. The ride, operating since August 20 as a soft open before its grand opening in October, is inspired by Disney-Pixar's Ratatouille and is part of the newly expanded France pavilion inside EPCOT opening on October 1.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
IndieWire

Disney Toys and Gifts to Buy for Adults

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. You don’t have to be a kid to enjoy all things Disney — the magic of fairy tales and princesses is still very real at any age. Disney World is celebrating its 50th anniversary, and because the wonderful world of Disney has no age limit, we’ve collected a variety of gifts perfect for the adult Disney fans in your life — or, really, just...
SHOPPING
allears.net

8 Expensive Things That Are Actually Worth the Price in Disney World

There’s no denying it…Disney World can be expensive. We’re constantly working to share tips and tricks with you to help you save money during your trip. You could keep your costs even lower by skipping the pricey food options, staying at the most inexpensive hotels, and more. But, a few of the expensive things in Disney World are totally worth the cost…sometimes.
TRAVEL
The Independent

Secrets of Disneyland, from rules for performers to hidden rooms, mystery train carriages and ‘real’ skeletons

Two recent viral news stories arising from TikTok have cast fresh light on the pressures on staff working as character performers at Disneyland and Disney World resorts.In the first, Evan Sneed published resurfaced footage from 2015 of a guest harassing an actor playing Gaston from Beauty and the Beast (1992) until the posturing huntsman asks her to leave, telling her: “You’re done.”The clip provoked a heated debate over which party was in the right, with Mr Snead imploring the public to be more considerate towards performers, later explaining to The Independent: “I always like to put out small PSAs to...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Magic Kingdom#Disney Theme Parks#Storybook Circus#Fuelrod#The Dfb Newsletter#Dfb Guide#Walt Disney World Dining#Disney Dining Plan
disneyfoodblog.com

PHOTOS: See the NEW Refillable Hotel Mugs for Disney World’s 50th Anniversary

All kinds of new merchandise for Disney World’s 50th Anniversary. There are several different collections coming out just for the event, with new Minnie ears, tumblers, and more! Around the parks, we’ve seen the snacks get in on the action too, with 50th-themed popcorn boxes in the Magic Kingdom. Now there’s going to be even MORE new items, and you can find them at all the Disney World resorts.
LIFESTYLE
disneyfoodblog.com

Did You Know About This Secret Food and Wine Festival in Disney World?!

There’s a not-quite-hidden but not super well-known food and wine festival in Disney World, and you don’t need a Disney World park ticket to get in. If you’ve already visited EPCOT’s Food and Wine Festival, you know that to get to the festival you need a ticket to EPCOT as well as additional funds to spend on food and wine goodies. So what if we told you that this festival DOES require a ticket, but the food and drinks are unlimited?! It’s held inside the Disney Swan and Dolphin Resort Hotels! Interested? Let’s dive in!
FESTIVAL
d23.com

Did You Know? 8 Genius Facts About Ludwig Von Drake

Hello there, you kooky people, you! Are you in for a treat! 60 years ago—on September 24, 1961—the egotistical, erudite, eccentric professor Ludwig Von Drake made his debut on the premiere episode of Walt Disney’s Wonderful World of Color. The only major animated character Walt created especially for television, Professor Von Drake is Donald Duck’s father’s brother. (According to no less an authority than Walt himself, he has a different last name because Donald took his mother’s name when he went into show business.) As quoted from Von Drake’s official bio by Walt Disney, Ludwig is “an eminent psychologist, renowned color expert, etymologist” and “the most sought after lecturer in the world. He is undoubtedly the outstanding genius of the century”—apparently also an author for as Walt said, “Undoubtedly, the Professor must have written this himself!” Since that wacky quack is always ready to celebrate himself, join in the double-nickel festivities as D23 presents eight fun facts about that lovable lunatic Ludwig.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Travel
disneyfoodblog.com

Magic Kingdom Park Hours Extended for 50th Anniversary

Can you believe it?! The Most Magical Place on Earth is about to be half a century old — and we’re SO ready to celebrate. From fireworks to food to merchandise, Disney has been getting us hyped up for this day for a long time. And now, guests will have even longer to celebrate the big day in Magic Kingdom!
TRAVEL
disneyfoodblog.com

PHOTOS: First Look at the 50th Anniversary Treats Coming to EPCOT

If you haven’t heard, there ae a LOT of specialty treats coming to Disney World in celebration of the 50th Anniversary. Yep, Disney World’s 50th party kicks off this Friday and is bringing with it a ton of specialty treats. Today, we attended a media event where we got a FIRST LOOK at the celebratory treats coming to EPCOT. Take a look!
FOOD & DRINKS
disneyfoodblog.com

Select Disney World Guests Can Pre-Order a Holiday MagicBand NOW

You might have Halloween on your mind but the holidays will be here before you know it!. If you’re lucky enough to be heading to the Most Magical Place on Earth, you might be hoping to snag a new MagicBand. Well, we’ve got GREAT news! Annual Passholders and Disney Resort hotel guests can now preorder a new HOLIDAY MagicBand!
TRAVEL
disneyfoodblog.com

SURPRISE! The Monorail Now Rocks New Nighttime Lighting in Disney World

We’re at EPCOT this evening for the first performance of Harmonious! On the way out, guests were treated to a special surprise of Spaceship Earth lit up in its new nighttime “Beacons of Light” look (and it’s GORGEOUS, btw). Spaceship Earth isn’t the only thing getting a new nighttime “glow...
LIFESTYLE
disneyfoodblog.com

PHOTOS & VIDEOS: See the NEW KiteTails Show in Disney World

Today, Disney was hosting a preview event for the show, but the area was also open to the public so we were able to get a look at this new offering. According to Disney, KiteTails takes “the magic of nature and Disney storytelling to new heights” with elaborate three-dimensional kites depicting beloved Disney characters.
CELEBRITIES
disneyfoodblog.com

LIVE VIDEO: Watch the Debut of the NEW Harmonious Fireworks Show in EPCOT

Earlier this week, we watched the last showing of EPCOT Forever, the fireworks show that played over the World Showcase Lagoon. We’re sad to say goodbye to the old Disney World fireworks shows, like EPCOT Forever and Happily Ever After, but we’re also super excited for the new shows that are replacing them for Disney World’s 50th Anniversary! Before the debut, we took a look at the music, preparations, and even some testing for EPCOT’s new show. Tonight, we’re finally watching the first showing of EPCOT’s Harmonious. Come take a look with us!
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy