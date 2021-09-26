Flagstaff History: MNA welcomed Kittredge art exhibitions to city

1896: The 20th century will certainly bring a good time to housekeepers. Many inventions foreshadow it. One of these inventions is the electrical oven, which is ahead even of Mr. Edward Atkinson’s far-famed Aladdin oven. The electrical range is polished brilliantly on the outside and does not heat up externally, making it the right thing for the summer. Its inner surface is packed with asbestos to keep the heat within and temperate to a steady, gently glow, required for baking or roasting. The result is more like that produced over the ancient Dutch oven than can be obtained by anything devised since the cooking stove came in. For broiling, frying, stewing, etc., each utensil has its own electrical arrangement. It is placed upon the top of the range and the current simply turned on. A dinner of many courses can be cooked to perfection with no dust, ashes, cold, worry or poking the fire.