CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Steve Coogan to play Jimmy Savile in new BBC One drama

By Will Lavin
NME
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteve Coogan has been cast to play disgraced presenter Jimmy Savile in upcoming new BBC One drama The Reckoning. The controversial series, which was first announced in October last year, will follow Savile through his early years as a DJ in the dance halls of North England, his career with the BBC, right up to his twilight years and how he used his celebrity and powerful connections to dispel the growing rumours about his personal life and hide in plain sight.

www.nme.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Vigil: is the BBC drama based on a true story?

BBC’s new drama Vigil has been keeping us entertained on Sunday night, and follows a detective who goes aboard the submarine HMS Vigil to investigate the murder of one of its crew members. The show has been seriously gripping so far, but is it based on a true story? Find out here…
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

The North Water: meet the cast of BBC Two drama

The North Water has been gripping viewers since landing on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer in September, and follows a whaling expedition to the Arctic as a disgraced army surgeon, Patrick Sumner, joins the ship only to discover that there is another purpose for the expedition. So who stars in the show? Find out here…
TV SERIES
glamourmagazine.co.uk

Vigil star Anjli Mohindra on making the hit BBC drama and navigating the TV industry as a woman of colour

Vigil episodes 1-5 spoilers ahead. It had been a while since we’d been utterly absorbed into the gripping plot of a solid TV series. Then came BBC One’s Vigil. The six-part drama, following the mysterious disappearance of a Scottish fishing trawler and a death on-board a nuclear submarine, has had the nation hooked from its very first episode, with all the ingredients for exceptional viewing. An all-star cast? Check. A murder mystery? Check. A progressive and attentive women-led storyline drenched in suspenseful action and unpredictable twists? Check, check, check.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Savile
Person
Steve Coogan
The Independent

We don’t need TV dramas about Jimmy Savile – it’s not ‘sensitive’ to turn trauma into entertainment

Steve Coogan is to play Jimmy Saville in a “sensitive” BBC drama, as The Reckoning has been described, as news of a new mini-series based on the life of the notorious paedophile TV presenter was announced. Jimmy Saville, one of Britain’s most prolific sex offenders, was lauded and put on a pedestal by the same organisation who are now intending to create a film of this “complex” character – about the legacy he left behind; the abuses he meted out towards hundreds of young children during his lifetime.Within a year of his death in 2011, the police were investigating 300...
ENTERTAINMENT
digitalspy.com

The reckoning- Jimmy Saville Drama - BBC One

Steve Coogan is going take on the role of Jimmy Saville in this new Drama https://www.comedy.co.uk/people/news/6563/steve-coogan-to-play-jimmy-savile/. Assume it will cover bbc who ignored all they knew about his antics. Posts: 181. Forum Member. ✭. 26/09/21 - 12:47 #3. Won't be watching. Posts: 12,378. Forum Member. ✭✭. 26/09/21 - 13:01 #4.
TV & VIDEOS
Shropshire Star

David Tennant to play Alexander Litvinenko in new ITV drama

The programme has been written by George Kay and executive produced by Patrick Spence. Actor David Tennant is to play former Russian spy Alexander Litvinenko in a new ITV drama. Mr Litvinenko died after being poisoned with a rare radioactive substance in London in 2006. The drama, Litvinenko, will tell...
CELEBRITIES
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc One#Bbc Radio#Radio 1 Dj#British#Itv Studios#Bbc News
Refinery29

How To Channel Zoë Kravitz’s Tatum-Era Style

Is there anything more satisfying than a hot couple with great style? I don’t think so. When rumours began to swirl on celebrity gossip Instagram Deuxmoi that the uber-cool Zoë Kravitz had separated from her then-husband and was now dating Channing Tatum, many were in disbelief. And without any photographic evidence, we tossed the tidbit aside.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Actor Daniel Mickelson's cause of death revealed

Actor and model Daniel Mickelson's cause of death has been revealed. The 23-year-old died on July 4 at the age of 23, prompting an outpouring of tributes from young stars in Hollywood. Online records viewed by Fox News confirm Mickelson died of fentanyl and cocaine toxicity. His manner of death...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Celebrities
talesbuzz.com

The Other Way star Jenny Slatten found a new job that she loves

Thanks to her boy toy, Sumit Singh, Jenny Slatten has not had the easiest road to love. But things are finally looking up for the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star in the most unlikely of ways. Instagram blogger @90daythemelanatedway shared with fans that Jenny found herself a job.
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Camilla Parker Bowles Looked Like a Real-Life Elsa at the World Premiere of ‘No Time To Die’

After numerous delays and much anticipation, the latest James Bond film (and Daniel Craig’s last), No Time To Die, finally debuted on at London's Royal Albert Hall on September 28. As no major London event would be complete without an appearance by at least one royal, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles were all in attendance, showing off their best Bond-approved attire. And while the men of course looked dapper in their 007-inspired tuxedos and KMiddy stunned in a gold Jenny Packham gown, we were most excited by the Duchess of Conrwall’s elegant Disney-inspired choice for the premiere.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Idris Elba’s Wife Sabrina Looks Sensational In Sheer Dress At ‘Bond’ Premiere After-Party

Idris Elba’s wife, Sabrina, stole the show in a sheer dress at the ‘No Time To Die’ premiere after-party on Sept. 28. Idris Elba, 49, and his wife Sabrina, 32, looked amazing when they attended the after-party for the premiere of the new Bond film, No Time To Die, in London on September 28. The after-party was held at Annabel’s and Sabrina looked absolutely stunning when she rocked a skintight sheer black midi dress.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘James Bond’ Actor Daniel Craig Broke Former WWE Star Dave Bautista’s Nose on Set, Ran Away After

The list of people who can get away with breaking WWE star-turned-actor Dave Bautista’s nose is short. James Bond is on that list. He very well may be the only person on the list, come to think of it. It’s not exactly a thoroughly researched field of study. And we’re certainly not going to be testing it anytime soon. If we ever did find ourselves in that situation, we’d probably react something like Daniel Craig did when he accidentally broke Bautista’s nose while filming a Bond movie in 2015.
WWE
The Independent

Tyra Banks defends Dancing With the Stars dress after it was mocked online

Tyra Banks has divided viewers with a “Tyrassic Park” designed by Julian Mendez.The supermodel wore the burgundy gown, which featured giant, fan-like pleated sleeves that opened in wide circular shapes, to host Dancing With the Stars (DWTS) on Monday, in a look that reminded many on social media of the deadly spitting dilophosaurus from Jurassic Park.Other commentators said that the dress reminded them of “farfalle pasta”, while others went as far as comparing it to coronavirus. View this post on Instagram A...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy