Steve Coogan to play Jimmy Savile in new BBC One drama

Steve Coogan is to play Jimmy Saville in a “sensitive” BBC drama, as The Reckoning has been described, as news of a new mini-series based on the life of the notorious paedophile TV presenter was announced. Jimmy Saville, one of Britain’s most prolific sex offenders, was lauded and put on a pedestal by the same organisation who are now intending to create a film of this “complex” character – about the legacy he left behind; the abuses he meted out towards hundreds of young children during his lifetime.Within a year of his death in 2011, the police were investigating 300...

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 4 DAYS AGO