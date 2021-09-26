Steve Coogan to play Jimmy Savile in new BBC One drama
Steve Coogan has been cast to play disgraced presenter Jimmy Savile in upcoming new BBC One drama The Reckoning. The controversial series, which was first announced in October last year, will follow Savile through his early years as a DJ in the dance halls of North England, his career with the BBC, right up to his twilight years and how he used his celebrity and powerful connections to dispel the growing rumours about his personal life and hide in plain sight.www.nme.com
