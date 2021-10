Thanks for joining me for this coverage of Club Brugge's 2-1 away win at RB Leipzig in Group A of the Champions League. It's a huge three points for Club Brugge in regards to the group as they move up to second. They host Manchester City next as they look to advance through to the next stage of the competition. For the hosts however, they remain bottom of Group A and will face a tough test away at group leaders PSG in their next game as they hope to repeat their successes of the 2019/20 Champions League, where they reached the semi-finals.

