Star Trek Vet William Shatner Will Reportedly Become The Oldest Person Launched Into Space

By Carlie Hoke
 5 days ago
If you’ve played it on TV, you can pretty much do it in real life, right? William Shatner seems to think so, because the actor who played the iconic Captain Kirk in the OG Star Trek series and films is about to be beamed up... by a Jeff Bezos rocket. Apparently Shatner has a place on Blue Origin, the very same rocket that Bezos launched into space back in July. If take off goes according to plan, Shatner will be the oldest person to go into space so far.

