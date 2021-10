Netflix has released a new teaser trailer for the upcoming League of Legends animated event series Arcane. As previously announced earlier this year, Arcane is set to release on the streaming platform at some point this fall, and the new teaser offers a look at the various "champs" that will appear within. While it was previously known that the series will focus on the sibling rivalry between League of Legends champions Jinx and Vi, some of the other characters hinted at are a bit more mysterious still.

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO