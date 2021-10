FC Barcelona are without their regular star power this season, but still have the kind of talent on their roster to be one of the league’s best. Today they get a chance to prove it when they host Granada CF in a La Liga matchup kicking off on Monday, September 20 at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET at Camp Nou with a live broadcast exclusively on ESPN Plus.

SOCCER ・ 11 DAYS AGO