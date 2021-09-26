CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The writing is on the wall. Why can't they read it?': Teens aren't getting the Covid-19 vaccine even at clinics meant for them

By By Jen Christensen, CNN
WTHI
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeaders of the nonprofit Neighbor2Neighbor had high hopes for their Covid-19 Vax to School clinic in Randolph County, Georgia. Their rural town about 170 miles south of Atlanta has not fully embraced Covid-19 vaccines, but the group's clinics earlier in the year were popular. After the county schools temporarily closed due to Covid-19, they knew this one was needed.

WhoWouldaThunkIt
5d ago

My Teen will NEVER get this fake jab. Neither will I or her dad.What you Government people don't seem to understand is that the PARENT'S call the SHOTS not YOU.Whether it's for Medical reasons or Not.The Government, Especially FALSIE has lied, got caught in emails Opry admitting to Funding China for this BS. Yet, you do absolutely NOTHING.40+MILLIONS have not got the jab. And guess what? We've already made up our mind's.Remember, We call the Shots. Not YOU

Robbie Hart
5d ago

Probably due to them seeing the writing on the wall about "vaccine" effectiveness and the serious side effects it has.....especially to young people

Chris Warren
5d ago

Made they actually read the US Constitution in school during the year you guys demonized Trump, and the kids are like wait a minute, Joe is actually the dictator here

