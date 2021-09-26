CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

This was the worst slaughter of Native Americans in U.S. history, but few remember it

By Dana Hedgpeth
SFGate
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHistorians consider it the worst massacre of Native Americans in U.S. history. Yet few have ever heard of it. The Bear River Massacre of 1863 near what's now Preston, Idaho, left roughly 350 members of the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation dead, making it the bloodiest - and most deadly - slaying of Native Americans by the U.S. military, according to historians and tribal leaders. The Indians were slain after soldiers came into a valley where they were camping for the winter and attacked, leaving roughly 90 women and children among the dead.

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 283

Carol Rivera
5d ago

The overt denials of what was done to the Indigenous peoples of this nation doesn't make it disappear, and although education doesn't teach these horrific things doesn't mean they never occurred.. This nation was built on greed,hate and the attempted destruction of the First Peoples,the different Nations via genocide... they happened...these are the real truths of this nation,like it or not,agree or not...

Reply(53)
51
Nanny
4d ago

I am an American Indian, and although I know all the horrible events of the “PAST” they are the past. The race baiters and racists in America are doing anything and everything to try and cause divisions within the American people. This article is meant to create hatred, division, problems in the United State’s. All races have to educate themselves and work hard for what they want in life. The America I and my children live in “IS NOT” what my ancestors lived in. The world we live in is a reflection of the beauty of the American spirit. Americans generally love and care about each other. It’s the foreign influences that are constantly trying to defeat Americans and our way of life. Foreign influences are going after our children and have for quite some time. How do foreigners defeat a mighty country like America, you go after their children. Foreign influences are attacking America children through influence in our educational system, abortion, government agencies, spirituality, psychol

Reply(6)
28
Hi there
5d ago

The Natives have a very brutal history of killing women and children and scalping men. They too have much blood on their hands that's how they got the saying, savages. Though they to enslaved blacks during slavery.Yup history isn't all that we were taught it goes much deeper in every race, all have their demons.

Reply(67)
40
Related
obsev.com

Real Photos of Native Americans that Are Incredibly Fascinating

Long before European settlers colonized what would later become known as the United States, the land was owned by more than 570 Native American tribes. These tribes were spread throughout the region and each one had their own history, culture, creation myths, and traditions. Sadly, the colonization process cost these...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Brainerd Dispatch

Native American groups call for wolf protections

Eight groups representing some 200 Native American tribes asked U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland on Tuesday, Sept. 14, to immediately relist wolves as an endangered species across most of the U.S., saying several states have been too aggressive in hunting and trapping the animal. The groups want swift action to...
ANIMALS
uticaphoenix.net

Native Americans face a deadly drug crisis

BISMARCK, N.D. — A bashful Native American who thwarted death twice summoned his inner warrior during a summer powwow, dressed in purple regalia and long feathers. Jasten “Jazz” Bears Tail, 36, immersed himself in the movement, a style called fancy dancing, at the event in the North Dakota town of Parshall on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation. He stomped and twirled in sync with the pounding of the drums, symbolizing the heartbeat of his ancestors.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Nevada State
State
Utah State
Only In Mississippi

The Native American Site Found In Mississippi Is A Historical Wonder

Mississippi boasts some incredible historic sites, including Winterville Mounds, one of the biggest Native American mound sites in the U.S.! Not only is the site revered for its size, but one of the mounds is among the tallest in the U.S. It’s truly a historical wonder that everyone should visit at least once. Wow! The […] The post The Native American Site Found In Mississippi Is A Historical Wonder appeared first on Only In Your State.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Longest Road in America

The national road and highway system in America was a patchwork for decades. That changed with the passage of the Federal-Aid Highway Act of 1956. Today, it is widely known as the Dwight D. Eisenhower National System of Interstate and Defense Highways. It created common standards for the highways in the system, the first time this happened in American history. The system includes highways that, in total, cover almost 45,000 miles.
TRAFFIC
WINKNEWS.com

Anthrax: The worst biological attacks in U.S. history

Within days of 9/11, the worst biological attacks in U.S. history unfolded. Letters laced with anthrax, a deadly bacteria in powder form, began making their way through the U.S. mail, killing five Americans and sickening 17 others. The FBI code name “Amerithrax.”. The first anthrax letters, primarily targeting the media,...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Haaland: Petito case a reminder of missing Native Americans

Speaking in personal terms, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said extensive news media coverage of the disappearance and death of 22-year-old Gabby Petito while on a cross-country trip should be a reminder of hundreds of Native American girls and women who are missing or murdered in the United States Haaland, the first Native American Cabinet secretary, said that her heart goes out to Petito's family, but that she also grieves for “so many Indigenous women'' whose families have endured similar heartache “for the last 500 years.''The search for Petito generated a whirlwind of news coverage, especially on cable television, as...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Native Americans#U S History#Slaughter#U S Army#The Bear River Massacre#Indians#Wounded Knee#Danish#The Salt Lake Tribune#Utah State University
deseret.com

The deadliest outbreak in American history

The novel coronavirus has killed as many Americans as the flu pandemic that ravaged the world from 1918 to 1919. The 1918-1919 flu pandemic killed about 675,000 people in the United States, per The Guardian. The U.S. has now surpassed that number when it comes to COVID-19 deaths, according to The Wall Street Journal.
PUBLIC HEALTH
JSTOR Daily

The Native American Roots of the U.S. Constitution

September 17 is Constitution Day, marking the signing of the U.S. Constitution in 1787. Schools often trace the intellectual lineage of the Constitution from ancient Athens through the European Enlightenment. But Robert Miller, a legal scholar, tribal court judge, and citizen of the Eastern Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma, writes that another source of many of its ideas is the tribal political entities that were the closest neighbors of the fledgling U.S. government.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
discoverourcoast.com

Local author writes 'Broken Arrow' to uncover Native American history

Lighthouses, coves, beaches and trails have long been a main attraction to the Oregon Coast. They are a testament, often named after the Native American tribes who first shaped the culture of Oregon’s coast. They are also a main attraction to the Astoria area for historical fiction author Brian Ratty...
ASTORIA, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
nhpbs.org

This Native American Veteran Carried a Pebble Into War

Harvey Pratt is a member of the Cheyenne, Arapaho, and Sioux Tribes, who served in the Marines during the Vietnam War. Lessons from his elders, such as putting a pebble in his mouth to help stave off thirst, helped him thrive and look after his fellow soldiers in Vietnam. These teachings benefited him throughout his successful career in law enforcement, giving him strength and support.
MILITARY
milwaukeecourieronline.com

Haiti and American History: There’s More to the Story

Scenes of thousands of Haitians immigrants, seeking asylum in the United States and camped out near the international bridge in Del Rio, Texas, have jolted and exacerbated the continued fault line of race in this country. Images of white U.S. Federal Border Patrol Agents on horseback, using the reigns of their horses to chase Black Haitians, evoked images of violence reminiscent of slavery. As people grappled to understand the harsh treatment they were seeing, they also started asking why Haitians were showing up in such large numbers.
allthatsinteresting.com

Sacred Native American Cave Filled With Ancient Tribal Art Sold To Anonymous Buyer

Though the Osage Nation tried to raise funds to buy the sacred Picture Cave themselves, they were outbid. For the Osage Nation, Picture Cave was invaluable. But Selkirk Auctioneers & Appraisers found a price. For $2.2 million, they sold the cave and its surrounding land — which the tribe calls the “womb of the universe” — to the highest bidder.
ARTS
bryanuniversity.edu

Celebrating Native American Day

Authored by, Sean Preuss, Academic Success Manager, Bryan University. An important but little-known holiday is coming up. Over the next two weeks, four states will celebrate Native American Day. This holiday is a celebration of the varying Indigenous communities that preceded the Europeans’ arrival in North America. The focus of the holiday is to celebrate the contributions of Native American communities, especially the local tribes, to what is now the United States. Native American Day is celebrated in California, Nevada, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.
TEMPE, AZ
Missoulian

Researchers hunting for hidden Rosebud Battlefield graves

It was the early afternoon of June 17, 1876, when a bullet ripped through Cpt. Guy Henry’s cheek. For several hours, he was one of more than 2,000 people fighting in the largest battle of the Plains Wars. The fighting involved the United States government, committed to confining the Indigenous peoples of the continent to reservations, and the Cheyenne and Lakota who continued to resist.
SCIENCE
CBS News

Where Afghan refugees are expected to be resettled, by state

A handful of states, including California and Texas, are set to receive a disproportionate number of the tens of thousands of Afghans evacuated to the U.S., while other states are expected to resettle fewer than a dozen evacuees or none at all, according to government data obtained by CBS News.
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy