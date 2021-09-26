CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Tesla drivers can now request Full Self Driving beta tests

By J. Fingas
Engadget
 5 days ago

It took a long while, but Tesla is finally giving you some control over when (and if) you get Full Self Driving beta releases. The Washington Post noted that Tesla has begun rolling out an FSD beta request button that lets you try the autonomous (really, semi-autonomous) technology before its wider release. The automaker won't just hand test code to anyone, though. Elon Musk noted that Tesla will "assess driving behavior" (like hard braking, aggressive turns or tailgating) for a week to reduce the chances of collisions.

www.engadget.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tesla driver arrested for DUI after allegedly using self-driving option while drunk then passing out

A Tesla driver was arrested for allegedly using the car’s Autopilot self-driving mode while drunk before passing out in the electric vehicle.Police say that the Tesla was driving at slow speeds on a freeway overpass in Glendale, California, but automatically came to a stop when a California Highway Patrol car stopped in front of it.In radio transmissions the troopers could be heard describing how the car was driving itself with the unconscious driver in it.“The reporting party is advising that his wife is unconscious in a Tesla. The vehicle is driving itself,” the emergency dispatcher said on the recordings.“It...
TRAFFIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
mobilesyrup.com

Tesla drivers aren’t watching the road when ‘self-driving’ software is on

In news that manages to be simultaneously unsurprising and terrifying, researchers from MIT have found that drivers pay less attention to the road when Tesla’s ‘Full Self-Driving’ software is switched on. According to the study published in Accident Analysis & Prevention, “visual behavior patterns change before and after” drivers activate...
TECHNOLOGY
wogx.com

Florida Tesla drivers must pass test to use self-driving function

You are going to have to pass a test if you want to use the car's new self-driving function. The company said that they will analyze the driver's data over a seven-day period. The latest upgrade enables Teslas to virtually drive themselves on both highways and city streets. The mode still requires the driver to keep their hands on the steering wheel and be ready to take control.
FLORIDA STATE
Complex

Top U.S. Safety Official Says Tesla Isn’t Ready to Expand to Full Self-Driving Mode

An official for the National Transportation Safety Board addressed Tesla’s plans to expand its semi-autonomous driving technology. Jennifer Homendy, chair of the NTSB, told the Wall Street Journal that the automaker needs to tackle “basic safety issues” before it expands features like Autopilot and Full Self-Driving to more parts of the road. “Basic safety issues have to be addressed before they’re then expanding it to other city streets and other areas,” Homendy said.
CARS
thedrive

Tesla’s Full Self-Driving Is ‘Misleading and Irresponsible’: NTSB

It's a big safety no-no to the people who care. As you might already know, Tesla sells a subscription-based upgrade to its Autopilot driver assistance programming called Full Self-Driving. It costs $199 per month, or you can purchase it once and for all for $10,000. That name also suggests the cars will be able to fully drive themselves, though that's not the case. This has been reported on in-depth since the beginning, and the National Traffic Safety Board has joined the critics' roundtable.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beta Tests#Driving#Betas#The Washington Post#Fsd
electrek.co

Tesla is in talks with Samsung to produce its next-gen Full Self-Driving chip

According to a new report from Korea, Tesla is currently in talks with Samsung Electronics to produce its next-gen Full Self-Driving chip. The new chip is expected to first launch in the Tesla Cybertruck next year. Back in 2016, Tesla announced that all its vehicles going forward will be produced...
BUSINESS
Design Taxi

Feds Aren’t Convinced Tesla’s Full Self-Driving Is Ready To Hit The Roads

Just as Tesla is getting ready for a wider release of its full self-driving software, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is suggesting a pause due to safety concerns. Back in August, the automaker underwent a formal investigation following multiple collisions with parked emergency vehicles. In total, all the crashes...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
CarBuzz.com

Tesla's Next Full Self-Driving Update Has A Crucial Feature

This is the one many Tesla owners have been waiting for. CEO Elon Musk has promised it'll happen for quite some time and it's understandable owners' patience is running out. But patience has its virtues. According to Musk himself on Twitter, the all-electric vehicle automaker will release yet another updated version of its Full Self-Driving beta 10.1 technology this coming week with a key feature: the Beta button.
CARS
bizjournals

Tesla's plans to test new 'self-driving' tech raises concerns

Tesla Inc.'s plan to widely release a test version of a new test version of its its so-called "Full Self Driving" platform is drawing government concern. The San Francisco County Transportation Authority (SFCTA) on Thursday said the name of the feature is misleading since it still requires a driver to constantly monitor the vehicle and be prepared to take control.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
teslarati.com

Tesla receives harsh rebuke from NTSB head over Full Self-Driving terminology

Jennifer Homendy, the new head of the National Transportation Safety Board, did not mince words when she shared a sharp rebuke of Tesla’s Full Self Driving suite, which the company currently offers as either a $10,000 upfront option or a $199/month package for new owners. With Tesla poised to expand its FSD Beta program to a larger group of drivers, the NTSB head argued that the company should address basic safety issues first.
CARS
teslarati.com

Tesla’s Full Self-Driving Beta ‘button’ set to arrive tonight: Here’s what to expect

Tesla is set to release its newest version of the Full Self-Driving Beta later tonight via a software update. Among the improvements is set to be the long-awaited arrival of the “Beta Button,” which will allow owners to potentially join the Beta program, giving them full access to the most recent release of the FSD program. Here’s what to expect from the arrival of “The Button.”
CARS
Investopedia

Tesla (TSLA) to Expand 'Full Self-Driving Capability' Beta

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is planning to ramp up its roll out its of Full Self-Driving (FSD) software to customers by the end of this week. But regulators aren't too happy about it. Tesla plans to offer access to the latest version of its advanced driver assistance software to more drivers starting this Friday.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy