Tesla drivers can now request Full Self Driving beta tests

It's a big safety no-no to the people who care. As you might already know, Tesla sells a subscription-based upgrade to its Autopilot driver assistance programming called Full Self-Driving. It costs $199 per month, or you can purchase it once and for all for $10,000. That name also suggests the cars will be able to fully drive themselves, though that's not the case. This has been reported on in-depth since the beginning, and the National Traffic Safety Board has joined the critics' roundtable.

CARS ・ 11 DAYS AGO