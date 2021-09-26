CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enterprise 20th: "Broken Bow": How the Star Trek Enterprise pilot holds up 20 years later

Cover picture for the article“Broken Bow” launched the fifth live-action Star Trek series 20 years ago. Until last week, I hadn’t seen “Broken Bow,” the pilot episode of Enterprise (it wouldn’t be rechristened Star Trek Enterprise until its third season), since September 26, 2001. I remember enjoying “Broken Bow” when it aired well enough. But its establishment of a difficult and at times hostile relationship between Earth and Vulcan in the century after First Contact upended all my assumptions, leaving me with a sour taste. I watched the show’s first two seasons from some sense of fan obligation, bailing before the third and—once I heard from fans I trusted that the show had finally found its legs—coming back for the fourth and final year.

