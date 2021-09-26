CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What does Ryan Braun mean to Milwaukee Brewers fans?

By Tyler Schickert
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRyan Braun recently announced his retirement prompting fans, writers and players to look back on the controversial career of the Milwaukee Brewers slugger. There was persistent hope that Braun could rejoin the team at some point during the season. After the all-star break was a popular guess among fans, however on September 14th Ryan Braun announced his retirement. The Milwaukee Brewers will be having a Ryan Braun appreciation day on September 26th. Let’s take a look at what Ryan Braun’s career means to Brewers fans.

