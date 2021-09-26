CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Boston Bruins need Jake DeBrusk now more than ever

By Editorials
FanSided
FanSided
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Boston Bruins enter the new season with high hopes and expectations of a deep run in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Before the regular season begins, the Bruins face a list of questions they must answer as the season progresses which includes solving Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk’s offensive inconsistencies.

causewaycrowd.com

Comments / 0

Related
bostonhockeynow.com

Talking Points: Haula, DeBrusk Lead Way To Boston Bruins Win

Here are the Talking Points from the Boston Bruins 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals in their preseason opener at the Capital One Arena:. GOLD STAR: Jake DeBrusk is hoping for a clean slate this season after really struggling last year, and he showed it with the way he played in the preseason opener. Granted it’s not exactly against the Grade-A competition he’ll face in the regular season, but still the speedy, skilled winger needs to really build things back up in the preseason. DeBrusk scored the B’s first goal when he attacked the net and popped in the rebound of a Connor Clifton net drive, and then DeBrusk scored the game-winner in the shootout with a nifty attempt. He finished with three shots on net, six shot attempts, a hit and two blocked shots along with a plus-2 rating while skating with Erik Haula and could really help the B’s if he can play with those kinds of skating legs most nights this season.
NHL
Union Leader

Bruins' Cassidy hoping DeBrusk’s season plays out better

Nobody was happy with the season Jake DeBrusk had last year. Not the organization, not the player. The 24-year-old winger, who was only two years removed from a 27-goal season, mustered just 5-9-14 totals in 41 games as he bounced around the lineup. It was such a rough go for...
NHL
bostonhockeynow.com

Boston Bruins Prospect Lysell Headed To The WHL

To the surprise of nobody, really, Boston Bruins first round pick Fabian Lysell is expected to play for the Vancouver Giants in the WHL this season. The 18-year-old wrapped up a solid rookie camp introduction by notching three assists in Boston’s 4-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils at the Prospects Showcase in Buffalo on Sunday afternoon. It was a better effort for the Swedish winger on Sunday than it was on Saturday as Lysell utilized his speed to dominate some of his shifts and fed fellow Swede Jesper Froden with a slick pass to set up a power play goal during the matinee affair.
NHL
bostonhockeynow.com

Boston Bruins Cassidy to DeBrusk: ‘Be The Best Version Of Yourself’

It’s certainly going to be an interesting season for Boston Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk, but he’s expected to start this season with a clean slate for the Black and Gold. The 24-year-old DeBrusk is coming off the absolute low point of his NHL career with five goals and 14 points in 41 games following by three points in 10 playoff games with a minus-3 rating. He was dropped from his second line left wing spot with David Krejci and eventually replaced by Taylor Hall at the trade deadline and forced to play his “off” right side for much of the season.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Debrusk
bostonhockeynow.com

All Boston Bruins Players And Staff Are Fully Vaccinated

The Boston Bruins will head into training camp this week completely vaccinated for the 2021-22 NHL regular season. Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney confirmed to the Boston Globe at the Buffalo Sabres Prospect Challenge tournament this past weekend that all Bruins players and staff are fully vaccinated. This news comes just under three weeks after Bruins defenseman Connor Clifton confirmed that he had contracted COVID on his recent honeymoon. Now it appears that the chance of another Bruin making such an announcement is much less likely as training camp gets underway this week.
NHL
985thesportshub.com

It appears Jake DeBrusk and the Bruins are back on the same page

Things were a bit frosty between the Boston Bruins and Jake DeBrusk last season. In what was the worst season of DeBrusk’s NHL career, the 24-year-old bounced around (and in and out of) the Boston lineup, opened up about what an awful year it was, and admitted that he heard the outside noise a bit more than you’d like. Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy wasn’t afraid to call out DeBrusk throughout that horrible, no good year, and even Cassidy admitted that the sides would need some time apart before they discussed the future.
NHL
audacy.com

How Bruce Cassidy, Jake DeBrusk found ‘common ground’ this offseason

Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said at the end of last season that he was hoping to sit down with left wing Jake DeBrusk at some point to find some “common ground” that could help both move forward after a rocky season. Cassidy and DeBrusk did eventually have that conversation after...
NHL
Boston Herald

Bruins Notebook: Bruce Cassidy and Jake DeBrusk hash it out

Nobody was happy with the season Jake DeBrusk had last year – not the organization, not the player. The 24-year-old winger, who was only two years removed from a 27-goal season, mustered just 5-9-14 totals in 41 games as he bounced around the lineup. It was such a rough go...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanley Cup Playoffs#The Boston Bruins#Nhl Draft
NESN

Bruins Notes: Jake DeBrusk Among Positive Signs In Preseason Opener

What's Up With This Weird Bill Belichick-Mac Jones Postgame Interaction?. The Bruins were playing without many of their stars during Sunday’s preseason opener against the Washington Capitals, but it was one familiar face that helped Boston to a 3-2 shootout victory. Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk scored a pair of goals...
NHL
diebytheblade.com

In Depth In The Division: Boston Bruins

Over the next few weeks, Die By The Blade staffers will take an in-depth look at each of the other teams in the Atlantic Division as the Buffalo Sabres prepare for the 2021-22 season. Next up: the Boston Bruins. Last Season’s Results: 33-16-7, 73 points (3rd in the East Division)
NHL
985thesportshub.com

Bruins notebook: Jake DeBrusk refreshed and ready to start over

Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk’s first media availability of training camp came with something we rarely, if ever, saw last season: a smile. A gregarious player by nature, 2021 was as bad as it’s ever gotten for the 24-year-old DeBrusk. He admitted he wasn’t having fun, he talked about his uncertain future openly, and acknowledged the external noise. An isolated life — NHL players were hotel-bound on the road last year and had to follow strict COVID protocols in their hometowns as well — did little to help a racing mind. But a Boston summer, one with a reopened city and more ‘normal’ surroundings, certainly did.
NHL
Boston Herald

The Bruins will be good; can they be better than that?

Bruins GM Don Sweeney had a very busy free agency day, signing five NHL players, at least one for each position. But one has to wonder about this team. With the loss of David Krejci, was Sweeney able to move the Bruins forward or did all the acquisitions have the effect of merely treading water for a good-not-great team that was bounced in the second round for a second straight season?
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
NewsBreak
Sports
Janesville Gazette

DeBrusk helps Bruins edge Capitals 3-2 in shootout

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jake DeBrusk scored in regulation and had the winning goal in the shootout, lifting the Boston Bruins to a 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals in a preseason game Sunday. Erik Haula also scored in regulation and the shootout for the Bruins, who had Jeremy Swayman and...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Bruins News & Rumors: Ullmark, Coyle, DeBrusk & More

In this edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, Linus Ullmark made it clear he isn’t concerned over the status of Tuukka Rask. In other news, Charlie Coyle began training camp in a non-contact jersey after having a pair of knee surgeries this offseason. Meanwhile, Jake DeBrusk, who was involved in many trade rumors this offseason after two straight disappointing seasons, is heading into 2021-22 with a clean slate in preparation for a bounce back campaign. Last but not least, general manager Don Sweeney was able to sign forward Zachary Senyshyn to a one-year contract extension.
NHL
Boston Herald

Bruins notebook: Could new linemates help Jake DeBrusk get his game back?

If it’s a clean slate that Jake DeBrusk needs to get back on track after his disappointing 2020-21 season, then the Bruins’ bottom six overhaul should provide him just that. We’re only two days into camp and the forward lines are subject to change, but the third line that the...
NHL
FanSided

Boston Bruins: Whether you like it or not this Bruin deserves a chance

In the summer of 2018, the Boston Bruins lured free agent defenseman John Moore away from the New Jersey Devils to the tune of $ 13.75 million over five years. At just 27 years old Moore averaged 19, 22, and 18 points in his three prior campaigns with middling to below-average Devil teams. So the consensus surrounding the signing was largely considered to be positive.
NHL
FanSided

Boston Bruins: Now, the veterans have showed up to play

The Boston Bruins had themselves a very entertaining game last night. Although it was just another preseason game, it’s hard not to be excited about them after performances like that. In their 4-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers, they dressed many players in their expected lineup for the regular season. They certainly came as advertised in the process, as the majority of their key players made the scoresheet. This was a nice change, as last game the young kids dominated.
NHL
chatsports.com

Traverse City: Detroit Red Wings Survive Dallas Stars Third Period Comeback, 5-4

The Dallas Stars opened Traverse City with a loss that featured a comeback drive that fell just short as the Red Wings survived for the win. Both teams came out a little sloppy, but the Stars were slowly able to generate the majority of zone time. A high stick by Joe Veleno put Dallas on the power play, and the Stars were able to generate multiple chances, especially on the second unit with Mavrik Borque on the half wall.
NHL
Yardbarker

3 Former Red Wings You May Have Forgotten About

There’s no disputing the rich history of talent that has played for the Detroit Red Wings. The team boasts 58 players in the Hall of Fame, and the inclusion of others is frequently debated, so it’s sometimes easy to forget some of the players who helped along the way without stealing the show.
NHL
FanSided

FanSided

153K+
Followers
346K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy