MOLINE, Ill. — The annual Quad Cities Marathon will run along the scenic Mississippi riverfront this weekend, Sept. 25-26. The weekend-long event is more than just one race; it's five races and an afterparty with massages, food, drinks and music. Activities will kick off 7:30 a.m. Saturday at the Tax Slayer Center. The main event - a 26.2 mile run that starts and ends in downtown Moline - will start 7 a.m. Sunday.

MOLINE, IL ・ 7 DAYS AGO