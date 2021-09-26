Miami Dolphins fans may get a real game look at Reid Sinnett
Reid Sinnett has spent his entire NFL career on a practice squad and today he will be on the active roster and will be one play from seeing the field. In a way, seeing Sinnett take the field today would be an interesting twist to the season. Earlier we discussed how Jacoby Brissett could create a quarterback controversy if he plays well the next three weeks while Tua Tagovailoa recovers on IR. Sinnett, however, could see the field if Brissett gets hurt.phinphanatic.com
