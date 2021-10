NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A congressional report released Wednesday found disturbing levels of toxic heavy metals in baby food. The house subcommittee report describes dangerous levels of arsenic, lead, cadmium and mercury in major baby food brands. As CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez reports, those toxins can be especially dangerous to developing babies and toddlers. Most of these metals are what we call neurotoxins. Even tiny amounts can impede a child’s IQ, hinder brain development, lead to behavioral problems, perhaps increase cancer risk and raise the chances of many other diseases. But here’s the dilemma — safe thresholds have not been set for most foods....

