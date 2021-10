It's Seattle's first time at the Saddledome and also Mark Giordano's homecoming to a city where he spent the first 15 years of his illustrious NHL career. The Flames haven't dressed many regulars in their first two preseason games, but tonight will be a different story. Johnny Gaudreau, Elias Lindholm, Matthew Tkachuk and Noah Hanifin will all scrub in for the first time this season. There's still no sign of Jacob Markstrom, but the Flames seem more than comfortable getting Adam Werner and Dan Vladar more ice time and experience.

