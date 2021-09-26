CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

SpaceX Starlink internet service to exit open beta in October, more regions to gain satellite internet access

Cover picture for the articleSpaceX Starlink internet service will exit its open beta phase next month, nearly a year after the company began testing its satellite internet service with users in 14 countries. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk recently tweeted that the satellite internet network would come out of the beta testing phase, which has been restricted to North America, Europe, Australia, Chile, New Zealand, even though the company has plans to expand in countries like South Africa, Mexico, Japan, and the Philippines.

