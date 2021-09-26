Watch: Burna Boy Blazes Global Citizen Live With ‘Anybody,’ ‘Ye,’ & More

Defend the planet, fight poverty. It can also be done with the push that music can give, trying to unite the citizens of the world, the “global citizens” in a great campaign of pressure on governments and politicians. And that’s what will happen on Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 September in livestreaming, in a sensational and unprecedented event, Global Citizen Live, which will go live on YouTube for 24 hours, the longest and most important global concert in history, a new one Live Aid worldwide, which this time will see the world united by the Internet. 24 continuous hours of entertainment and messages, with performances and participation by famous artists from all over the world, which will begin at 7pm on Saturday 25 September and will end at the same time on Sunday 26, an endless marathon that will involve many different cities across seven continents, Lagos, Rio de Janeiro, Mumbai, New York City, Paris, London, Seoul, Los Angeles and Sydney. In Italy Global Citizen Live it will also be broadcast in its entirety, for 24 hours, on Sky channel 109, starting from Saturday 25th at 7pm; unencrypted on Tv8 the connection will open at 8.15 pm on Saturday and continue until 6 am the next day.

