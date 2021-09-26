CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The MMA Hour: Week 6 highlights

By MMA Fighting Newswire
MMA Fighting
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Week 6 in the books, take a look at the best moments of the past week on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani. The show will return Monday at 1 p.m. ET. For the latest episodes of The MMA Hour, subscribe on Spotify or iTunes.

MMA Fighting

UFC 266 post-fight press conference video

The UFC 266 post-fight press conference is the last piece of business to take care of after the action is over in the octagon, and we have the live video below at MMAFighting.com. UFC officials will announce the winners of the “Fight of the Night” and the “Performance of the...
UFC
MMA Fighting

Marvin Vettori rips Paul Felder’s UFC 266 commentary, Felder fires back

Marvin Vettori and Paul Felder went a few rounds on Twitter over the quality of Felder’s commentary at UFC 266. Vettori was apparently none too happy about the way Felder called his unsuccessful bid for Israel Adesanya’s UFC middleweight title at UFC 263, and he voiced his opinion during the broadcast for Saturday’s pay-per-view event in Las Vegas.
UFC
Ariel Helwani
MMA Fighting

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega full fight video highlights

Watch Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega full fight video highlights from their clash at UFC 266, courtesy of UFC and other outlets. Volkanovski vs. Ortega took place Sept. 25 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Alexander Volkanovski (23-1) and Brian Ortega (15-2, 1 no-contest) collided in the main event. The fight aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view.
UFC
MMA Fighting

On To the Next One: Matches to make after UFC 266

On the 60th episode of On To the Next One, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Alexander K. Lee put on their matchmaker hats following Saturday’s UFC 266 event at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Future matchups were discussed for champions Alexander Volkanovski and Valentina Shevchenko after their successful title...
UFC
MMA Fighting

DWCS Season 5, Week 5 results: Ihor Potieria scores UFC contract with brutal first-round KO

One of Ukraine’s top prospects is now a UFC fighter. Light heavyweight bruiser Ihor Potieria won a UFC contract Tuesday night at Dana White’s Contender Series with a scintillating main-event win over previously unbeaten Polish up-and-comer Lucasz Sudolski. A 25-year-old with 14 career first-round finishes, Potieria (20-2) added to that résumé with a flurry of punches that dropped Sudolski less than four minutes into the bout.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Manel Kape to fight Zhalgas Zhumagulov at Dec. 4 UFC event

Two flyweights in search of a second UFC victory will clash in December. MMA Fighting confirmed with sources with knowledge of the matchup that Manel Kape (16-6) will fight Zhalgas Zhumagulov (14-5) on Dec. 4 at a location still to be determined. The bout was first announced by Zhumagulov via...
UFC
MMA Fighting

DWCS Season 5, Week 5 Results

MMA Fighting has DWCS Season 5 results for the Week 4 event Tuesday night at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. In the main event, light heavyweight prospects Lucasz Sudolski and Ihor Potieria square off as two of eight fighters this week seeking a UFC contract. Check out DWCS results...
UFC
MMA Fighting

Missed Fists: Marvin Miekley nails wacky hanging armbar, more

Welcome to the latest edition of Missed Fists where we shine a light on fights from across the globe that may have been overlooked in these hectic times where it seems like there’s an MMA show every other day. October has arrived and what better way to get a head...
COMBAT SPORTS
MMA Fighting

ADCC champ Yuri Simoes vents on ‘very disappointing’ lack of fights at ONE Championship

Two-time ADCC champion Yuri Simoes isn’t happy with his relationship with ONE Championship. A decorated grappler with a long list of achievements in the jiu-jitsu and submission world, Simoes signed with ONE for his MMA debut in mid-2020, but lost a decision to Rong Fan in his first bout. Since then, Simoes said he’s had a hard time getting another fight booked.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMA Fighting

Bellator 267 live stream online

Watch the Bellator 267 live stream online on MMA Fighting for the preliminary card on at 12:30 p.m. ET on Friday. The fight card for this portion of the event is as follows and can be watched below:. The card for the preliminary portion of the card is as follows:
COMBAT SPORTS
MMA Fighting

UFC Vegas 38 weigh-in video

At the UFC Vegas 38 weigh-ins, all 26 fighters on Saturday’s fight card in Las Vegas are set to step on the scale Friday for the event at UFC APEX. MMA Fighting will have a live weigh-in stream courtesy of Ag. Fight. In the main event, light heavyweights Thiago Santos...
UFC
MMA Fighting

Bellator 267 results: Michael Page gets revenge on Douglas Lima with contentious split decision win

Michael Page got his revenge, even if it may not have been as definitive as he’d hoped. Two years after suffering the only loss of his MMA career at the hands of Douglas Lima, Page set off a celebration inside the SSE Arena in London, England by defeating the former Bellator welterweight champion via a razor-thin split decision in the back-and-forth main event of Bellator 267. Judges Eric Colon and Doug Crosby scored the bout 29-28 for Page, both giving the Englishman the first two rounds, while judge Ben Cartlidge was the lone dissenter with a 29-28 score for Lima and a Round 1 and Round 3 edge for the Brazilian.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMA Fighting

UFC Vegas 38 preview show: Is this do-or-die for Thiago Santos?

Can Thiago Santos rediscover his winning ways? Or will Johnny Walker finally break through? With UFC Vegas 38 just hours away, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Jose Youngs and Alexander K. Lee breakdown the top storylines ahead of Saturday’s card. An audio-only version of the show can be found below and...
UFC
MMA Fighting

Michael Page vs. Douglas Lima 2 full fight video highlights

Watch Michael Page vs. Douglas Lima 2 full fight video highlights from their Bellator 267 main event below, courtesy of Bellator MMA. Lima vs. MVP 2 took place October 1 at the SSE Arena in London, England. Michael Page (20-1) and Douglas Lima (32-10) collided in the Bellator 267 main event. The fight aired live on Showtime. Catch the video highlights below.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMA Fighting

Ronda Rousey announces birth of daughter La’akea Makalapuaokalanipō Browne

Former UFC bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey is officially a mom. Rousey on Monday announced the birth of her daughter with husband Travis Browne. “La’akea Makalapuaokalanipō Browne,” Rousey, 34, posted on her official Instagram account. Rousey announced in April that she was four months pregnant and expecting her first baby with...
UFC
MMA Fighting

Lauren Murphy releases statement on UFC 266 loss to Valentina Shevchenko

Lauren Murphy plans to take some time off after suffering a lopsided loss to UFC flyweight champ Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 266. Murphy on Sunday released a statement about the fight, calling it “a rough night at the office” and backing her corners for their positive reinforcement between rounds. “They...
UFC
AOL Corp

Sports Media World Reacts To ESPN’s Major Departure

Earlier this afternoon, sports media personality Katie Nolan took to Twitter and confirmed that she is no longer working for ESPN. Nolan had worked at the Worldwide Leader for several years and signed an extension in 2020. Her show “Always Late” was canceled early on in the COVID-19 pandemic, but she continued to host her “Sports?” podcast.
SPORTS

