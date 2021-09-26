CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Ambitious Iberseries Platino Industria Event Kicks Off in Madrid

By Anna Marie de la Fuente
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i8riN_0c8ePHlI00

A new and ambitious Ibero-American industry event, Iberseries Platino Industria, runs Sept. 27 thru Oct 1 with a slew of activities broken into eight thematic sections: Financing and Business Models; Conversations with Platforms and their Studios; Industry Talks; Creativity; Market Intelligence; Keynotes and Masterclasses; Audiovisual Arts as an Educational Tool; and Synergies between Tourism and Audiovisual Financing.

Some of Spain, Portugal and Latin America’s biggest names in entertainment are set to participate in the Madrid-based event, including director Alejandro Amenábar (“The Others”), Latido Films’ Antonio Saura, Oscar-winning director Fernando Trueba (“Belle Epoque”), Colombian actor-producer Manolo Cardona (“Narcos,” “Who Killed Sara?”), Cuban actor-director Jorge Perugorría, ICAA general director Beatriz Navas and actors Marina de Tavira (“Roma”) and Paulina Gaitán (“Narcos”), among many others.

The five-day event precedes the eighth edition of the Ibero-American Platino Awards (Premios Platinos) to be held on Oct. 3 in Madrid an in-person ceremony once more after being relegated online last year.

The itinerant awards show has unspooled in Panama, Uruguay, Marbella, Mexico and Madrid in past editions. Among the standouts, receiving 11 nominations each, are Guatemalan filmmaker Jayro Bustamante’s “La Llorona” and Trueba’s Colombian-set “Memories of My Father.”

Joining the masters of ceremony Juana Acosta and Luis Gerardo Méndez will be this edition’s Platino honorary award recipient, Diego Luna and Premios Platino ambassador, CNN en Espanol’s Ojo Critico anchor, Juan Carlos Arciniegas.

Iberseries Platino takes place at the former slaughterhouse, Matadero Madrid, which will host multiple activities for professionals, masterclasses, high-level conferences and presentations to the press while the Casa de América serves as the venue for workshops and seminars and the Callao and Capitol cinemas will screen key episodes of select shows.

Among them, the eight-episode “Los Prisioneros” charts the trials and tribulations of iconic Chilean band Los Prisioneros who, at the cusp of attaining international success in the mid-80s, are persecuted and censored on radio and television by the military regime for their protest songs. It marks the first series made exclusively by Movistar Play in Chile, in co-production with Chile’s Parox (“Invisible Heroes”), run by Sergio Gandara and Leonora Gonzalez.

Peruvian filmmaker Joanna Lombardi, the former head of Fiction at Telefonica Media Networks, Latin America, serves as showrunner and leads the team presenting the show, which is directed by Peru’s actor-director Salvador del Solar (“Magallanes”) and Colombia’s Carlos Moreno (“Dog Eat Dog,” “All Your Dead Ones”). Del Solar will also be in Madrid.

Other series highlighted at the Iberseries include Movistar Plus and HBO Max’s Spanish female-driven comedy series “Vida Perfecta”; fact-based Chilean drama series “No Nos Quieren Ver”; “Codigo Implacable,”the first series in a production alliance between Sony Pictures TV and The Mediapro Studio; Mexican telenovela “Si Nos Dejan”; Netflix, Atresmedia Player and Plano a Plano stripper drama “Toy Boy”; “Doctor Portuondo,” a Spanish comedy starring Perrugoria as an exiled Cuban therapist in Barcelona; and thriller “Sequia,” shot in Lisbon, Caceres and Madrid, from pubcasters RTVE and RTP in Spain and Portugal respectively.

Iberseries Platino Industria is an initiative of EGEDA and Fundación Secuoya, which aims to throw a spotlight on fiction series of Ibero-American scope or theme, bolster the talent of creators and foster international co-production.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Guadalajara Co-Production Meetings: Mexican Fest Hosts Projects from Latin America’s Independent Scene

Each year the Guadalajara Film Festival (FICG) invites a crop of the most exciting projects from around Latin America to participate in its Co-Production Meetings. This year, organizers are excited to welcome back in-person visitors for its rescheduled 17th edition of the event, where teams representing 24 feature film projects will meet with potential partners, financing organizations, sales agents and more. Below, a look at this year’s participating projects. “Animals,” (“Animales,” Andrés Waissbluth, Avispa Cine, Chile) From Waissbluth, whose enterprising 2016 “A Horse Called Elephant” marked a rare Southern American movie play for family ads. Billed as a near-future dark dramedy, his latest...
MOVIES
Variety

Guadalajara Film Festival Celebrates a Near Return to Normal

An in-person Guadalajara Film Festival (FICG), which has moved its traditional spring dates to the fall, runs Oct. 1-9 this year. It opens with Dennis Villeneuve’s “Dune,” following its splash in Venice, and closes with the North American premiere of the first two episodes of Netflix’s animated series “Maya and the Three” from Mexico’s Jorge Gutiérrez (“The Book of Life,” “El Tigre”).
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luis Gerardo Méndez
Person
Fernando Trueba
Person
Diego Luna
mining.com

India snags cheap Australian coal sitting at Chinese ports

India is buying Australian coal that’s been stranded inside China for months, according to people who have made the purchases, spotlighting how geopolitics is complicating Beijing’s battle against an energy supply crisis. The fuel is being bought at a $12 to $15 a ton discount to fresh shipments from Australia...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Variety

Disney Plus Unveils Italian Original Doc Series ‘Ndrangheta, World Wide Mafia’ on Calabrian Mob

Disney Plus has announced its first Italian original doc series, titled “Ndrangheta, World Wide Mafia,” that will aim to provide an in-depth look at the Calabrian mob. The four-part piece will look at the “Ndrangheta” through the prism of the war being waged by an Italian prosecutor against this lesser-known organized crime syndicate, which has become a global drug trafficker and money launderer. The investigative series is being produced by Disney with Italy’s IBC Movie, the shingle that produced veteran auteur Marco Bellocchio’s “The Traitor,” about Cosa Nostra’s first high-ranking turncoat, Tommaso Buscetta. Bellocchio’s high-profile drama competed in Cannes. Disney’s “Ndrangheta” doc series,...
TV SERIES
Telegraph

War on cash intensifies as shoppers banned from spending notes and coins

Dozens of towns and cities have turned into “cash deserts” where shoppers are regularly blocked from paying with notes and coins. In some areas almost half of people have been barred from paying in cash this year, according to a major survey of consumers conducted for Telegraph Money by cash machine provider Cardtronics.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salvador Del Solar#Ibero American#Audiovisual Arts#Latido Films#Colombian#Cuban#Icaa#Guatemalan#Premios Platino#Cnn#The Casa De Am Rica
Variety

Jacques Audiard Seeks New Ways to Illuminate the City of Light in ‘Paris, 13th District’

Following its debut at Cannes this summer, Jacques Audiard’s latest film “Paris, 13th District (Les Olympiades)” screened at the Zurich Film Festival this week. In his monochrome opus of young lives unexpectedly intertwined, the director of the Oscar-nominated “A Prophet” and Palme d’Or-winning “Dheepan,” returns to shoot in Paris, but he does his best to defamiliarize its well-known streets and tropes.
MOVIES
Variety

Liverpool, Home to ‘Funny Girl,’ Welcomes New TV and Film Studios in U.K.’s ‘Hollywood of the North’

Liverpool, which is currently hosting productions including Sky’s “Funny Girl” and Channel 4’s “The Curse,” will open a new film and TV production studio in the city on Monday. Called The Depot, it’s located close to both the city centre and major roads and is comprised of two 20,000 sq ft units with soundproofing. It is also close to the site of the future Littlewoods Studios. The opening is partly a response to the U.K.’s production boom, which has seen Liverpool – the birthplace of “Free Guy” star Jodie Comer and “Cracker” scribe Jimmy McGovern – become the second most filmed city...
MOVIES
Variety

Zurich Summit Mulls the Future of Film Distribution

Senior producers and distributors took to the stage at the Zurich Summit to debate the future of film distribution. Amid the rise of the streamers, collapsing theatrical windows and the shuttering of cinemas during the pandemic, they stressed the need for flexibility when planning the best way to release movies. Danny Perkins, the CEO and founder of Elysian Film Group, said: “There’s more change than ever. There is flux. There’s a need to be flexible within it. Because if something’s rigid, like a former theatrical window, it’s only going to break.” Perkins added: “It’s very hard to see, but there’s definitely opportunity in...
MOVIES
Variety

Producers Debate the State of European Production at Zurich Summit

European producers swapped notes about financing challenges, the talent crunch, distribution bottlenecks and rights retention at the Zurich Summit. Speaking in the session “Creative Financing and Producing in Europe,” Giorgos Karnavas, co-founder of Greece’s “Triangle of Sadness” producer Heretic, spoke of the challenges of finding crew given that so many were booked on big budget projects for streamers. Greece has seen an influx of foreign shoots, such as “Knives Out 2,” with productions attracted by its generous 40% tax credit and because Covid-19 rates were relatively low at the beginning of the pandemic, allowing it to open up quickly to international...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Country
Portugal
Place
Madrid, Spain
NewsBreak
Netflix
Variety

Netflix’s International Film Boss David Kosse on the Streamer’s Post-Pandemic Strategy (EXCLUSIVE)

David Kosse, vice president of international film at Netflix, got something of a raw deal. The London-based executive joined the streaming giant in March 2019, after a three-year stint as president of STX’s global operation, and set out to build the service’s international film offerings in Europe, Middle East and Africa “from ground zero.” But just as he was assembling his first slate — an extensive optioning and greenlighting process that invariably takes about a year — the pandemic hit. “All these movies that went into production during the pandemic are now getting launched in the late-stage pandemic,” says Kosse in an...
MOVIES
Variety

Spotify to Adapt Chilean Podcast Thriller ‘Caso 63’ for U.S. Market

Spotify’s psychological thriller podcast “Caso 63,” originally produced out of Chile, has been a breakout hit, the company says — with adaptations in Brazil and India to be followed by a U.S. version coming later in 2021. On the heels of its success in Spanish-speaking Latin America regions, “Caso 63” has been locally adapted in Brazil as “Paciente 63” and in India as “Virus 2062.” The series is returning for a second season later this year, along with an adaptation of the series for the U.S. Casting is currently underway for the U.S. version. “Caso 63” marks the first time a Spotify...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘No One Gets Out Alive’ Review: The Rates Are Cheap, but Checkout’s a Killer at This Boardinghouse

English horror novelist Adam Nevill’s 2011 “The Ritual” was made into an atmospheric outdoor supernatural opus four years ago by “The Night House” director David Bruckner. Now that author’s subsequent “No One Gets Out Alive” gets similar treatment — though this tale takes place almost entirely indoors — via Montreal-based VFX artist and producer Santiago Menghini’s feature directorial debut. Switching locale from the book’s Birmingham to Cleveland, the mostly Romania-shot thriller still somehow succeeds primarily in the vividness of its physical environ, an impressively decrepit boardinghouse that seems to swallow up vulnerable young women whole.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Banijay Americas Launches New Production Studio in Mexico With Marie Leguizamo at Helm (EXCLUSIVE)

In response to the growing demand for premium content across the Americas, Banijay Americas has launched a new unscripted production studio in Mexico with Emmy-nominated producer Marie Leguizamo serving as its managing director. To be known as Banijay Mexico & U.S. Hispanic, the new studio will be based in Mexico City where Leguizamo will be based part of the time as she shuttles between the offices in Los Angeles and Mexico City. The new studio will mainly focus on unscripted original content in both English and Spanish for broadcast, cable and streamers in the Mexican and U.S. Hispanic markets. “With the Latinx...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Variety

33K+
Followers
39K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy