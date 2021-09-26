CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peru PM Warns Gas Sector: Pay Higher Taxes or Face Nationalization

Cover picture for the articleLIMA (Reuters) - Peruvian Prime Minister Guido Bellido on Sunday said that companies which exploit natural gas in Peru will need to agree to pay higher taxes or else face nationalizations, a sharp warning to the sector from the new leftist government. Bellido told Reuters in August https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/exclusive-perus-new-govt-eyes-natural-gas-hydroelectric-sectors-public-companies-2021-08-08 that the...

