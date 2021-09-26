CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senior CDU Politician Says Jamaica Coalition Possible

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (Reuters) - Exit polls of Germany's federal election show that a so-called Jamaica coalition https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/jamaica-traffic-lights-or-kiwis-germanys-coalition-conundrum-2021-09-02 of conservatives, the Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats is possible, a senior politician of Angela Merkel's CDU said on Sunday. "The numbers show that there's a possibility for a future-oriented coalition of the...

Comments / 1

German 'Kingmakers' Meet on Coalition, Courted by Would-Be Kings

BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany's Greens and Free Democrats met on Friday for a second round of talks to explore possible common ground on which to form a new coalition government with either the Social Democrats or the conservatives, both of whom are courting them. The Greens and Free Democrats, from opposite...
German coalition talks could get going by mid-Oct – CDU’s Spahn

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s political parties should be clear by the middle of October about who will take part in formal coalition talks after the Social Democrats narrowly won Sunday’s national election, the deputy leader of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrats said on Thursday. “It must be clear by the...
The Latest: Social Democrats say ready to form coalition

BERLIN - The general secretary of the center-left Social Democrats says he believes his party has been given a mandate to form a ruling coalition, based on exit polls in Germany’s general election. Lars Klingbeil was speaking moments after the exit polls were published by the two main television channels...
The Latest: CDU member says Merkel's shoes too big to fill

BERLIN — The mood was subdued at the headquarters of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right Christian Democratic Union as the building began to empty following the party's poor showing in the election. One of the few people remaining at the headquarters on Sunday was 34 year-old Salahdin Koban, a party member...
The Latest: Union bloc says will strive to head coalition

The Latest on Germany's general election on Sunday:. The candidate from outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Union bloc says the party will do “everything we can” to form a new government despite posting what's expected to be its worst election result in Germany's post-World War II era. Armin Laschet said on...
Jamaica's Government to Table New Policy for Senior Citizens

KINGSTON, Jamaica –The Jamaica government says it will soon table to Parliament, a revised National Policy for Senior Citizens to provide adequate social safety net protections. Labour and Social Security Minister, Karl Samuda, in a message observing Senior Citizens Week 2021, said that document has already been approved by the...
