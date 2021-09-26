CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Police seek missing Marysville woman who may be victim of sex trafficking

By Edie Frederick
audacy.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOakland Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing Yuba County woman who may be a victim of human sex trafficking. Carmen Miller, 18, was last heard from on Saturday at 11:21 p.m. by her family. She was staying at a hotel near MacArthur Boulevard in Marysville. The family informed officers that Miller has autism and Asperger’s syndrome and are concerned that she may be a victim of human sex trafficking.

www.audacy.com

