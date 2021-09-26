These Are Sunny Anderson's Top 5 Must Have Seasonings

Caprese salad is an all-time favorite. As is the case with many traditional dishes, the origin of Caprese salad is something that cannot be pinpointed with absolute certainty. Despite the salad having been named after the isle of Capri, The Nibble reported that the dish is native to the entire region of Campania, which encompasses Italy's southwest coast. No matter where it's prepared, a classic Caprese salad has just four ingredients: mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, olive oil, and fresh basil, although balsamic vinegar is considered to be part of the canon at this point (albeit an optional ingredient). The Caprese was popularized by Egypt's King Farouk when he enjoyed the salad in the 1950s during an Italian vacation, although he liked to savor it between two slices of bread in the form of a sandwich (via The Nibble).

