This was the worst slaughter of Native Americans in U.S. history, but few remember it

September 30 is Orange Shirt Day, also known as the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Canada. The holiday, which was celebrated across Canada for the first time this year, was created to remember the indigenous children who endured unspeakable cruelty and even lost their lives at Indian residential schools across North America during the 19th and 20th centuries. Although the holiday is not officially celebrated in the United States, many Native American tribes hold events and wear orange in remembrance of the children who were sent to these boarding schools. According to the Boarding School Healing Project, seven of the 367 Indian boarding schools in the United States were in Kansas. Here is the story of four of those schools, one of which is still open today.

KANSAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO