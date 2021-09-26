CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

This was the worst slaughter of Native Americans in U.S. history, but few remember it

By Dana Hedgpeth
Houston Chronicle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHistorians consider it the worst massacre of Native Americans in U.S. history. Yet few have ever heard of it. The Bear River Massacre of 1863 near what's now Preston, Idaho, left roughly 350 members of the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation dead, making it the bloodiest - and most deadly - slaying of Native Americans by the U.S. military, according to historians and tribal leaders. The Indians were slain after soldiers came into a valley where they were camping for the winter and attacked, leaving roughly 90 women and children among the dead.

www.chron.com

Comments / 456

shelby morse
5d ago

It seems to me tho African Americans are put way before the Native Americans... I've never herd a rel explanation or anything as to why the Native Americans haven't been as rebellious towards us as the African Americans and I definitely dont understand why we cant just get along as nation fight for each other color and origins ain't as important as this is America we fight for freedom not color race

Reply(138)
74
Art Muggleworth
5d ago

they also migrated from South and Central America over the centuries just as the Asian migrated across Russia and into what is now Alaska and Canada which is now the Eskimo Nation. unless you're a history major or have your own time machine we must keep an open mind on how the North American country became populated!!!

Reply(3)
21
litldesertdve
4d ago

...I know right..I'm Oodham and Standing Head is my great great,2 grandfather of the 7th generation..so I was taught alot about our history...and I remember my folks would say ...careful what you say to the white people, dont say to much and never say where you come from...so now I can say, I'm from the 7th generation😋

Reply
15
Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Longest Road in America

The national road and highway system in America was a patchwork for decades. That changed with the passage of the Federal-Aid Highway Act of 1956. Today, it is widely known as the Dwight D. Eisenhower National System of Interstate and Defense Highways. It created common standards for the highways in the system, the first time this happened in American history. The system includes highways that, in total, cover almost 45,000 miles.
TRAFFIC
discoverourcoast.com

Local author writes 'Broken Arrow' to uncover Native American history

Lighthouses, coves, beaches and trails have long been a main attraction to the Oregon Coast. They are a testament, often named after the Native American tribes who first shaped the culture of Oregon’s coast. They are also a main attraction to the Astoria area for historical fiction author Brian Ratty...
ASTORIA, OR
obsev.com

Real Photos of Native Americans that Are Incredibly Fascinating

Long before European settlers colonized what would later become known as the United States, the land was owned by more than 570 Native American tribes. These tribes were spread throughout the region and each one had their own history, culture, creation myths, and traditions. Sadly, the colonization process cost these...
PHOTOGRAPHY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Nevada State
State
Utah State
Martinsville Bulletin

Americans have not forgotten the 13 soldiers

MIDDLETOWN, Pennsylvania — When judging the nation’s character, the media tend to gravitate toward its loudest voices, its most extreme measures, its deepest grudges. The result is a loss of all subtlety and nuance. In the days and weeks following Aug. 26, when our nation lost 13 service members in...
NFL
Action News Jax

Haaland: Petito case a reminder of missing Native Americans

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Speaking in personal terms, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said extensive news media coverage of the disappearance and death of 22-year-old Gabby Petito while on a cross-country trip should be a reminder of hundreds of Native American girls and women who are missing or murdered in the United States.
PUBLIC SAFETY
uticaphoenix.net

Native Americans face a deadly drug crisis

BISMARCK, N.D. — A bashful Native American who thwarted death twice summoned his inner warrior during a summer powwow, dressed in purple regalia and long feathers. Jasten “Jazz” Bears Tail, 36, immersed himself in the movement, a style called fancy dancing, at the event in the North Dakota town of Parshall on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation. He stomped and twirled in sync with the pounding of the drums, symbolizing the heartbeat of his ancestors.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Native Americans#U S History#Slaughter#U S Army#The Bear River Massacre#Indians#Wounded Knee#Danish#The Salt Lake Tribune#Utah State University
Nevada Appeal

The Nevada Traveler: Native American pre-history found at Petroglyph Point in Lava Beds National Monument — Part 3

One of the things that makes Lava Beds National Monument so special is that it is one of the longest continuously occupied homelands in North America. Ancestors of today’s Modoc people resided in the area for thousands of years, leaving behind proof of their existence in the prehistoric petroglyphs (rock carvings) and pictographs (cave paintings) found on the site.
NEVADA STATE
nhpbs.org

This Native American Veteran Carried a Pebble Into War

Harvey Pratt is a member of the Cheyenne, Arapaho, and Sioux Tribes, who served in the Marines during the Vietnam War. Lessons from his elders, such as putting a pebble in his mouth to help stave off thirst, helped him thrive and look after his fellow soldiers in Vietnam. These teachings benefited him throughout his successful career in law enforcement, giving him strength and support.
MILITARY
WINKNEWS.com

Anthrax: The worst biological attacks in U.S. history

Within days of 9/11, the worst biological attacks in U.S. history unfolded. Letters laced with anthrax, a deadly bacteria in powder form, began making their way through the U.S. mail, killing five Americans and sickening 17 others. The FBI code name “Amerithrax.”. The first anthrax letters, primarily targeting the media,...
U.S. POLITICS
deseret.com

The deadliest outbreak in American history

The novel coronavirus has killed as many Americans as the flu pandemic that ravaged the world from 1918 to 1919. The 1918-1919 flu pandemic killed about 675,000 people in the United States, per The Guardian. The U.S. has now surpassed that number when it comes to COVID-19 deaths, according to The Wall Street Journal.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
Ottawa Herald

On Canada's Day of Truth & Reconciliation, a history of Indian Boarding Schools in Kansas

September 30 is Orange Shirt Day, also known as the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Canada. The holiday, which was celebrated across Canada for the first time this year, was created to remember the indigenous children who endured unspeakable cruelty and even lost their lives at Indian residential schools across North America during the 19th and 20th centuries. Although the holiday is not officially celebrated in the United States, many Native American tribes hold events and wear orange in remembrance of the children who were sent to these boarding schools. According to the Boarding School Healing Project, seven of the 367 Indian boarding schools in the United States were in Kansas. Here is the story of four of those schools, one of which is still open today.
KANSAS STATE
Missoulian

Researchers hunting for hidden Rosebud Battlefield graves

It was the early afternoon of June 17, 1876, when a bullet ripped through Cpt. Guy Henry’s cheek. For several hours, he was one of more than 2,000 people fighting in the largest battle of the Plains Wars. The fighting involved the United States government, committed to confining the Indigenous peoples of the continent to reservations, and the Cheyenne and Lakota who continued to resist.
SCIENCE
bryanuniversity.edu

Celebrating Native American Day

Authored by, Sean Preuss, Academic Success Manager, Bryan University. An important but little-known holiday is coming up. Over the next two weeks, four states will celebrate Native American Day. This holiday is a celebration of the varying Indigenous communities that preceded the Europeans’ arrival in North America. The focus of the holiday is to celebrate the contributions of Native American communities, especially the local tribes, to what is now the United States. Native American Day is celebrated in California, Nevada, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.
TEMPE, AZ
allthatsinteresting.com

Sacred Native American Cave Filled With Ancient Tribal Art Sold To Anonymous Buyer

Though the Osage Nation tried to raise funds to buy the sacred Picture Cave themselves, they were outbid. For the Osage Nation, Picture Cave was invaluable. But Selkirk Auctioneers & Appraisers found a price. For $2.2 million, they sold the cave and its surrounding land — which the tribe calls the “womb of the universe” — to the highest bidder.
ARTS
Beaumont Enterprise

Review: Johnson explores violence against Native Americans

“Daughter of the Morning Star,” by Craig Johnson (Viking) Cheyenne Tribal Police Chief Lolo Long’s niece, Jayla, star of the Lame Deer Lady Stars High School basketball team, is in danger. The girl has been getting credible death threats, so Long asks her friend, Absaroka County Sheriff Walt Longmire, to help her find out who is responsible.
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy