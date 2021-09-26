CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tegan Nox Net Worth, Income, WWE Career, Personal Life, and more

Cover picture for the articleNameSteffanie Rhiannon Newell Age26 OccupationProfessional Wrestler Net Worth$1.5 million Salary$100,000 ResidenceUnited States Marital StatusUnmarried Last Updated2021. Steffanie Rhiannon Newell is a Welsh Professional wrestler and was born on November 15, 1994. He is currently signed with WWE and performs under the ring name Tegan Nox. She currently performs as a tag team with her long-time friend Shotzi Blackheart.

