Tegan Nox Net Worth, Income, WWE Career, Personal Life, and more

“Triple C” Henry Cejudo wants Nick Diaz and Robbie Lawler to run it back for the third time and make a fantastic trilogy. Henry Cejudo, a former two-division champion in UFC has massive respect for MMA legend Nick Diaz. Nick recently came back from a long hiatus of 6 years to fight a rematch that was 17 years due against Robbie Lawler. The fight took place at the UFC 266 main card. The T-Mobile Arena was packed to see the two legends fight their rematch. Nick lost the fight via TKO and that was a tough sight to see for the fans.

UFC ・ 15 HOURS AGO