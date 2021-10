Lewis Hamilton says he empathizes with Max Verstappen as his title rival deals with the increasing pressure of his first championship fight at a young age. Verstappen leads the drivers’ championship by five points from Hamilton, and the pair have had multiple on-track incidents this year including a collision that took both out of the last race in Italy. The 23-year-old Verstappen was given a three-place grid penalty for this weekend’s Russian Grand Prix as a result of that clash, but Hamilton — who was 22 in his rookie year fighting for a title — says he understands the pressure he is under.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO